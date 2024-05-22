In March, Philly rock band Mannequin Pussy released its stellar fourth album, the mighty I Got Heaven, on storied punk-rock label Epitaph Records.

Before heading out on a tour that has traversed the U.S. and have brought them home for shows at Union Transfer on last Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday with Philly hard core band Soul Glo, the band sat for an interview with the Inquirer at La Colombe in Fishtown.

Singer Marisa Dabice, bass player Colins “Bear” Regisford, drummer Kaleen Reading, and multi-instrumentalist Maxine Steen talked about going from playing West Philly basements to headlining venues in the U.S. and across Europe, and why Mannequin Pussy is “the last great band name.”

While well-wishing fans stopped by to say hello, the band also talked about food, from their favorite places in Philly for cheap eats and rare splurges, and why a monthly shopping trip to a discount grocery chain is a must for working musician on a tight budget.

Dan DeLuca: Where do you like to eat in Philly?

Maria Dabice: My own house. This is very rare, that I would have a coffee and a breakfast sandwich. I eat pretty much exclusively at home.

With music as an income, you’re often getting paid in lump sums, so you get really strategic in the way that you spend your money. It can seem like you have more money than you do, because sometimes it’ll be a few months before you get paid again.

So I’m living on a very tight budget. I go to Lidl and buy $100 worth of groceries and play a game to see how long I can possibly make it last.

Kaleen Reading: Lidl’s my jam. Their tag line is “Suspiciously Low Prices.”

Colins Regisford: I’m the same way. I’ve been perfecting this ramen that I’ve been making the same way for a month. I’ll eat the same thing every day. And now I’m ramened out!

DD: Do you have a favorite ramen place in town?

CR: I love Terakawa. And there’s Cheu Noodles [with locations on Center City and Fishtown].

MD: Royal Izakaya is so good.

Maxine Steen: Royal Izakaya is great.

DD: That’s super pricey, isn’t it?

MD: Yeah, but sometimes you have to spend some money on yourself.

CR: It’s like, I love a good DIY show, but I wanted to to see Beyoncé. It’s the same way with food. You can go to Ken’s Diner and get some decent sushi that’s not crazy expensive, or you can go somewhere you can really experience it in a different way.

DD: Did you go to Beyoncé?

CR: Yeah. I was like, ‘It’s too expensive.’ And Maxine talked me into it.

MS: If you’re going to go and it’ll make you happy, you should go. You’re gonna remember it forever.

CR: But back to restaurants: I don’t go there that much, but Middle Child has some seriously good food.

MS: Also Johnny Brenda’s. The French Onion soup. If they ever take that off the menu, I’m going to go in there and start breaking stuff.

CR: Also, I will say this and the Italians can shoot me or not, but I think Murph’s has some of the best Italian food.

MS: Ralph’s is really good. What’s that place? The Bomb Bomb Grill in South Philly. It got bombed twice. I’ve always wanted to go there.

MD: Miss Rachel’s Pantry. I love that place. It’s vegan. And Hardena is a fave.

CR: When anyone is in South Philly and asks ‘What should I try?’ I say, ‘Go to Hardena.’

DD: Has anyone been to Kalaya?

MD: I have. It’s beautiful. It’s the bougie Thai place that’s so good. It’s a little spicy for my little white mouth. I had one of the best mocktails I’ve ever had there.

DD: You’re finding ways to eat out a lot. What are the parallels between the food and music?

MS: They’re both crafts.

MD: I feel like one of the most exciting things about Philly now is its food scene. There are so many good restaurants, and so many inventive chefs. So many people are making things, and sharing what they’re making.