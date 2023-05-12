Yes, Matty Healy was at the Linc tonight

News of Taylor Swift’s split with her boyfriend of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, broke several weeks into her Eras tour. Soon after, Swifties spotted Matty Healy appearing as the additional guitarist in opener Phoebe Bridgers’ band during Swift’s second Eras show in Nashville.

Healy, lead singer for the British band The 1975 and the latest rumored fling for a newly single Taylor Swift, appeared on the first night of the singer’s Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field.

After Nashville, it marked Healy’s second weekend as an honorary band member backing Bridgers. Her band boygenius, which did a surprise mini-set at Nashville, did not play tonight.

Dressed in skeleton onesie like the rest of the band, Healy played an acoustic guitar as Swifties speculated if it was “really him” from the crowd. Bridgers put all questions to rest when she introduced Healy as a band member to wild applause.

It’s unclear if Swift and Healy are a legitimate couple or having fun with the rumors, but one thing is certain: the guy can play guitar.