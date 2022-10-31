Meek Mill will celebrate 10 years of his 2012 debut album Dreams and Nightmares with a headlining show at the Wells Fargo Center next month.

The concert — which is officially billed as “Meek Mill + Friends: Dreams and Nightmares Ten Year Anniversary” and is an only-in-Philly event and not part of a national tour — is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Mill’s invited associates during the Saturday night of Thanksgiving weekend show in South Philly have not yet been announced.

The Philly rapper and criminal justice reform advocate has more than his fair share of illustrious friends, from Maybach Music boss Rick Ross to Made in America founder Jay-Z to Tierra Whack, who joined Mill on stage when he headlined MIA in 2018 in his triumphant return to performing in Philadelphia after being released from prison earlier that year.

A decade after its release, Dreams and Nightmares’ opening title track remains Mill’s signature song, and the adrenalized street rap has been repeatedly been adopted as anthem by Philadelphia’s currently riding high sports teams, in the role currently being played by Calum Scott version of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” on their run to the World Series.

During the Eagles run to their 2018 victory in Super Bowl LII, the tram adopted the track as their fight song, and it was often played at Sixers games that year, as the team’s then-part owner and Mill’s BFF Michael Rubin — with whom the rapper is co-chair of the criminal justice reform focused Reform Alliance — led the #FreeMeekMill movement.

Earlier this month, before the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field to remain undefeated, Mill — whose most recent album is 2021′s Expensive Pain — came out of the tunnel before the game started and performed the song, firing up the sell-out crowd, flanked by the teams cheerleader crew.

Tickets for the Meek Mill & Friends show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at wellsfargocenterphilly.com.