Gov. Wolf pardoned Meek Mill, among hundreds of other Pennsylvanians, in his final days in office

Rapper Meek Mill says Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted him clemency on a 15-year-old drug and weapons possession charge in his last round of pardons issued on Jan. 12.

The pardon is one of 369 pardons Wolf issued in January, bringing his total to over 2,540 over the course of his eight years in office, the most of any Commonwealth governor.

Mill — whose government name is Robert Rihmeek Williams — posted what appears to be a redacted official letter from the Governor’s office dated Jan. 12 on Instagram that clears him of charges of marijuana possession and carrying a firearm in Philadelphia.

“I’m only going to do more for my community,” the rapper wrote on Instagram, ending with the hashtag #NewLevelsUnlocked.

Governor Wolf has yet to respond to a request for comment confirming the authenticity of the letter.

The fallout of these charges has followed Mill throughout his career, entangling him in a difficult legal battle that partially led to the reassignment of one judge who presided over his case. After serving eight months in jail for the charges incurred when he was a teenager, Mill was sentenced to prison three times in the following years for probation violations. Racial justice advocates say Mill’s subsequent incarceration illustrated the burden placed on Black defendants in the justice system.

“The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m ecstatic that justice prevailed,” Mill said in 2019 after a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the initial charges. Since then, his organization REFORM alliance has lobbied to pass bills in 16 states that increase educational opportunities for inmates, decrease the length of probation, and create pathways for people to exit court supervision.

Governor Wolf surpassed former Governor Ed Rendell, who last held the record for pardons with over 1,100. More than 600 of the pardons Wolf issued come from Expedited Review Program for Nonviolent Marijuana-Related Offenses and the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, a duo of initiatives aimed at decreasing the number of people tied up in the legal system with non-violent marijuana possession charges.

“Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release. “I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”