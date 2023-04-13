Philly’s Brazilian band Minas is bringing ‘Beatles in Bossa’ to Ardmore on a Fab Four double bill

Back in 2017, Orlando and Patricia King Haddad were driving across the western U.S. to visit friends in Oregon to view the solar eclipse. That is when the married couple and members of the Philadelphia-based Brazilian band Minas got the inspiration for Beatles in Bossa.

The duo entertained themselves by reimagining their favorite Beatles songs — which he grew up loving in Brazil, as she did in Carlisle, Pa. — with bossa nova and samba arrangements. The idea first led to Fab Four-themed shows and then last year, they gathered a full band to record a Beatles in Bossa LP on the Blue Azul label that features 12 inventively arranged Lennon-McCartney songs, and — with “Here Comes The Sun” and “Within You, Without You” — two by George Harrison.

On Friday night, Minas — playing as a sextet — will headline a particularly Beatley evening at the Living Room & Cricket Cafe in Ardmore. The opening act will be Phil Nicolo, the Grammy winning sound engineer who along with his sibling Joe, earned a world-renowned reputation as one half of the production duo known as the Butcher Brothers.

At the Living Room, Nicolo — who has worked extensively with Lauryn Hill, Cypress Hill and the Hooters, among others — will present an evening of rare Beatles recordings, videos, and photos from his extensive collection. And since he’ll be manning the mixing board for Minas, rest assured the sound will be superb.

“Minas: Beatles in Bossa, Phil Nicolo Beatles video presentation,”April 14, 8 p.m., $25-$35, Living Room & Cricket Cafe, livingroomardmore.com