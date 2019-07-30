New York-based indie pop outfit MisterWives today dropped their first single in two years, complete with a music video that was filmed in Philadelphia.
The track, “Whywhywhy,” is not only the group’s first new music since 2017’s Connect the Dots, but also their debut track for their new record label Fueled By Ramen. According to Billboard, the song will appear on MisterWives’ forthcoming, as-yet-untitled third album.
“I just had to write,” frontwoman Mandy Lee told Billboard of the group’s new music. “’Whywhywhy’ was one of the first songs that I wrote and that was maybe a year, a year and a half ago. It’s all very recent.”
The song’s accompanying music video shows the group performing the track in several spots around Philly, including Walnut-Locus Broad Street Line station, South Street’s Magic Gardens, and the “Electric Street” light mural on Percy Street in South Philly.
It is unclear why the group, which started in New York City in 2012, decided to film a video here in Philly. A representative did not immediately respond to request for comment.
MisterWives, however, will return to Philadelphia in the fall as part of their newly announced “No Place Like Home” tour. The trek kicks off on Nov. 6 in Nashville, and will bring the group to Philadelphia’s Union Transfer on Nov. 13. General sales for tickets start on Friday at 10 a.m., according to a release.