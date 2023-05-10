Morgan Wallen has postponed six weeks of concerts, including Philly and Hershey

Morgan Wallen, the massively popular country star whose album One Thing At A Time has topped the Billboard albums charts for nine consecutive weeks, is postponing six weeks of concerts. The announcement comes on the recommendation of doctors after Wallen injured his vocal cords during a three-night stand in Florida last weekend.

The first show to be rescheduled is a May 18 date at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pa.

The last show to be postponed on the “One Night A Time Tour” : his June 17 date at Citizens Bank Park.

No new dates have been announced yet for either Hershey or Philly. Tickets will be valid for the new dates when they are announced. Refund or credit information is available at point of purchase.

Advertisement

Wallen’s tour is now scheduled to resume June 22 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Last month, Wallen angered many fans when he canceled a show in Mississippi due to vocal issues minutes before start time. After returning to the stage in Florida over the weekend, he posted a video on Instagram announcing the tour stoppage on Monday.

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” Wallen said. “After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Wallen has been the most commercially dominant country artist of this decade, despite the controversy that followed after he caught on camera saying a racial slur in early 2021. At the time, he was heavily criticized by others artists and his contract was suspended by his label. He apologized and donated $500,000 to Black organizations, including the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

His 2021 release Dangerous: The Double Album topped the charts for 10 weeks, and he broke a record previously held by Drake when all 36 tracks on One Thing At A Time landed on the Billboard Hot 100 when the album was released in March.

Wallen also cancelled an appearance on the Academy of Country Music awards show, which streams on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 7 p.m. Thursday.