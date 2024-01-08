Music Monday with Robert Glasper, the return of Philly’s The Teeth, and a hip-hop weekend in Atlantic City

January takes its time waking from a new music slumber, but compelling shows are on the calendar already as live music gets up to speed after the holiday break, and gets busy over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

This week’s Music Monday playlist also features a few Philly bands that put out new music in 2023 that I overlooked in my year-end coverage, plus new music from Green Day, Sheryl Crow, and The Last Dinner Party.

So Happy New Year, and let’s get to it. This weekend, Robert Glasper is playing not one, not two, but six shows at City Winery Philadelphia.

The jazz, R&B and hip-hop pianist — who won his fifth Grammy last year for Black Radio III and is nominated for two more next month — released an Apple Music exclusive holiday EP called In December last month. He is also a frequent collaborator with Philly artists like Bilal and The Roots. He’s doing two shows on three consecutive nights, starting Friday.

Advertisement

Philadelphia indie rock band The Teeth also has a multi-night run and they reunite for their first shows in 15 years.

The band led by twin brothers Peter and Andrew MoDavis released their debut You’re My Lover Now in 2007, which I then called “an album chock-full of jaunty melodies, spirited harmonies, wiry guitar riffs and herky-jerky rhythms.” They play Friday and Saturday at Johnny Brenda’s, and again on Jan. 19.

MLK weekend will be busy in Atlantic City. Fast & Furious actor and rapper Ludacris is at the Etess Arena on Friday with Juvenile, and Gap Band singer Charlie Wilson play the Hard Rock casino venue Sunday. Philly trombonist Jeff Bradshaw headlines the Atlantic City Jazz Fest on Saturday at Resorts Casino Hotel. Patty Jackson hosts.

Philly represents on the All-Stars of Hip-Hop show at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday with Schoolly D and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and the bill includes MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Flava Flav, and Ultramagnetic MCs.

Back in Philly, there’s a cool triple bill at Dawson Street Pub in Manayunk on Friday. Stonesy headliners Speeding Arrow are joined by songwriter and former David Bowie band member Emm Gryner. Openers are the No Good Crowd, the band featuring Jamie Olsen and WXPN-FM’s Jim McGuinn celebrating their new ingle “Some Kinda Gold.”

Back in September, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage tore it up at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival. The band is back at the Sellersville Theater on Friday.

There are two Philly bands I was remiss to not put on my best-of-the-year list, one of whom has already broken up. That would be Strange Ranger, the electronic and indie quartet featuring vocalists Isaac Eiger and Fiona Woodman announced their split in October. Their swan song Pure Music is a gem.

And indie pop band Another Michael, led by Michael Doherty, has a bright future. They excelled on the wistful Wishes to Fulfill, and have another album titled Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, due this year.

British buzz band The Last Dinner Party’s Prelude to Ecstasy arrives Feb. 2. Their new single is “Caesar On a TV Screen.” Sheryl Crow’s new single “Alarm Clock” expresses an idea we can all get behind — hating to have to get up in the morning.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong angered right-wing pundits by singing “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda” during “American Idiot” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve last week. The band, who play Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 9 have released “One Eyed Bastard,” the latest single from Saviors, due out Jan. 26.