Bruce Springsteen will release ‘Tracks II: The Lost Albums,’ a 7 LP box set, including ‘Streets of Philadelphia Sessions’

Bruce Springsteen is emptying the vaults.

On Thursday morning, the Boss announced the release of Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a box set of unreleased music that will gather a total of seven albums of unheard music recorded between 1983 and 2018.

Advertisement

“The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” Springsteen said in a statement. “I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

The seven-LP box will be released on June 27 via Sony Music. A two-LP, or two-disc condensed version will also come out that day.

The seven albums on the 82 song set are:

LA Garage Sessions ‘83, whose 18 songs includes versions of previously heard tracks such as “Sugarland” and “Shut Out the Light.” Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, presumably recorded around the time of Jonathan Demme’s 1993 film Philadelphia, when the haunting synthesizer and drum looped “Streets of Philadelphia” won Springsteen a Grammy and an Oscar. Faithless, which is described as “soundtrack music for a movie that was never made.” Somewhere North of Nashville, a pedal steel-kissed country album that was a precursor to his 2019 album, Western Star, which includes a take on “Janey Don’t You Lose Heart.” Inyo, said to be “richly woven border tales,” whose title include “One False Move” and “Ciudad Juárez.” Twilight Hours, which is described as “midcentury noir.”

And lastly, Perfect World, which is said to have “E Street flavor.” The track that released today, “Rain in the River,” comes from Perfect World.

The box is the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 four-disc collection Tracks, which gathered studio outtakes and B-sides from the first 25 years of his career. That set featured a cover photo taken by Phil Ceccola of Springsteen lounging on a sofa in the upstairs green room of the Main Point in Bryn Mawr, where Springsteen played scores of times in 1973 and 1974.

Last week, Springsteen appeared at a star-studded tribute at Carnegie Hall to his fellow New Jersey musician Patti Smith, performing their cowritten song “Because the Night,” with a band that included Flea of the Red Hot Chili peppers and Steve Jordan of the Rolling Stones.

» READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s glory days are still very much here

Springsteen last performed in Philadelphia with the E Street Band when he did two shows at Citizens Bank Park in August of 2024. He embarks on a tour of Europe this summer starting May 14 with Manchester, England. There are no American dates currently on the schedule, but it is expected the band will return to tour the U.S. in 2026.