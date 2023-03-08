The big names roll in next week: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band arrive at the Wells Fargo Center on March 16 and Jill Scott begins a three-show run at the Met Philly that same night.

This picks not-to miss-list includes music in more intimate surroundings, with a sister act in Fishtown, a gifted rapper in North Philly, a Grammy winning band on South Broad Street, local acts at the Philadelphia Flower Show and a world class songwriter in Ardmore.

Plus, five bonus picks: Zydeco accordionist Curley Taylor at TK Club in Conshohocken and Irish songwriter Sorcha Richardson at Kung Fu Necktie on Friday, saxophonist Tim Berne at Solar Myth Friday and Saturday, hip-hop crew Ghais Guevara at PhilaMOCA on Tuesday and Loudon Wainwright III & Tom Rush at the Colonial Theatre Thursday.

Larkin Poe

Blood Harmony is the biological chemistry that happens when siblings sing together. Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas used the title for a 2019 EP as did Philly’s Dave Hause for a 2021 album with his brother Tim. Now Larkin Poe, the Georgia born sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, have called their rugged, rootsy sixth album Blood Harmony. The bluesy duo, with Rebecca on dobro and lap steel and Megan on vocals and a wide variety of instruments, were standouts on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Tour last year. $28, $30, 8 p.m., March 10, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia

R.A.P. Ferreira

R.A.P. Ferreira comes by his acronym honestly: the Kenosha, Wisc. native’s given name is Rory Allen Phillip Ferreira. The now Maine-based rapper who previously performed as Milo and Scallops Hotel released one of the standout hip-hop albums of 2022 with 5 to the Eye with Stars. Ferraira is a language lover who can be playful and profound. “I believe I’ll dust my broom as the blues echo through my being,” he rhymes in “Mythsysizer Instinct,” “I wrestle two or three selves for the evening.” With Brightboy and Eldon. $2413, 7:30 p.m., March 14, Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St., wowphilly.com.

Ranky Tanky & Ms. Lisa Fischer

Ranky Tanky have only been around since 2016, but have already have won two Grammys for best regional roots album. The region is the Lowcountry and Sea Islands of South Carolina, and the band is dedicated to bringing broader exposure to the West African influenced Gullah culture. Fronted by singer Qiana Parler, the group takes its name from a Gullah phrase that means “get funky.” At the Miller Theater (that’s the former Merriam), they’re sharing a bill with Ms. Lisa Fischer, the powerhouse vocalist who spent decades singing with Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan, and the Rolling Stones. Ranky Tanky hit the stage first, then Fischer, who starred in the Oscar winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, joins them for the duration of their set. $39-$69, 8 p.m., 3/11, Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Flowers After Hours

Along with the orchids and daffodils at the Philadelphia Flower show, there is music. Philly party band Snacktime curated this year’s lineup at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Wassup Gina and Josh Lee and the Family play Friday afternoon, and Camden rapper and dancer Kingsley Ibeneche and indie band Great Time perform during the day Saturday. Then Snacktime and DJ Aktive each do two sets during the Saturday evening portion known as Flowers After Hours. $45, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 10-11; $75, 8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m., March 11; 1101 Arch St., phsonline.org.

James McMurtry

“I burned a lot of bridges and I dropped a lot of balls, it’s a wonder I can ever go back to any place I’ve been,” James McMurtry confides on The Horses & the Hounds, his sterling 2021 follow-up to 2015′s equally good Complicated Game. That may be so, but the Texas songwriter with the novelist’s eye and nary a sentimental bone in his body is coming back to Philadelphia to shares such kernels of wisdom as “it don’t matter all that much if it don’t bleed” when he plays Ardmore Music Hall on Wednesday. Excellent Austin songwriter Betty Soo opens. $25, 8 p.m., 3/15, Ardmore music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com