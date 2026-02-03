Paul Simon, Tim McGraw, Noah Kahan, and Don Toliver are all headed to Philly this summer

The summer concert calendar is already filling up.

In the middle of what Inquirer weather maven Tony Wood says is Philadelphia’s most snow covered winter in 16 years, it may seem like it will never be warm enough to go to a concert that’s outside.

But nevertheless, the summer music season is starting to take shape, with a flurry of big show announcements this week.

Here’s a chronological list:

Don Toliver, May 24, Xfinity Mobile Arena

This one is actually indoors, so if there’s still snow on the ground in May, fans of the Houston rapper born Caleb Zackery Toliver can warm up inside on this stop on his “Octane” tour.

The concert trek is named after Toliver’s new album which was released last week and features guest appearances from Teezo Touchdown and Travis Scott, who is also a featured producer.

The rally-racing car culture themed tour will also include Sahbabii, Sofaygo, and Chase B.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Noah Kahan, June 26, Citizens Bank Park

The Vermont singer-songwriter who vaulted into the pop stratosphere with his 2022 release Stick Season is headlining stadiums on his “the Great Divide” tour. The tour takes its name from his new single that’s the title track from his forthcoming album produced by Gabe Simon and Taylor Swift associate Aaron Dessner. New Jersey-born singer Gigi Perez opens.

Tickets go on sale Thursday February 12 at noahkahan.com.

Paul Simon, July 5, Highmark Mann Center

Last year, Paul Simon was scheduled to play three shows at the Academy of Music on his “A Quiet Celebration tour,” his first set of Philadelphia shows since a 2018 Farewell Tour that was hyped as his last, played the Mann Center.

The first of those 2025 shows, I wrote in The Inquirer, impressively demonstrated “how a devotion to restless forward momentum has resulted in an epic and ongoing pop music career.”

The next two shows, however, never happened, after Simon’s “severe back pain” required (successful) surgery. An announced plan to play make up dates never materialized, but now Simon is coming back to Philly with his stellar band for a return visit to the Mann.

The show entails an opening set performance of his 2024 EP Seven Psalms, followed by an expansive career spanning second set of hits and deep cuts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. via Feb 6 on PaulSimon.com.

Tim McGraw, July 23, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

The longtime country star who is the son of Phillies great Tug McGraw, and whose name is also the title of Taylor Swift’s first single, is playing Camden. 49 Winchester is opening on a tour that takes its name from McGraw’s new single “Pawn Shop Guitar.”

Take note: In addition to playing amphitheaters, McGraw is doing three stadium shows with a loaded lineup featuring openers the Chicks and Lady A. One of those dates is at Hersheypark Stadium on July 11.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at timmcgraw.com.