From Janelle Monae and Pink and SZA, to Boygenius and Lil Uzi Vert: The best concerts in Philly this fall

Pop music heads indoors in the fall, but there are still a few weeks of outdoor action with Pink in South Philly, the Xponential Music Festival in Camden, and a busy Mann Center schedule that includes Hozier and Kim Petras in addition to those highlighted below.

Big shows also include the Jonas Brothers on Sept. 21, John Mayer on Oct. 7, and Mexican rock band Maná on Oct. 21, all at the Wells Fargo Center. More intimately, there’s the You 2 fest with Sun Ra Arkestra at Underground Arts on Sept. 23, Bush Tetras at Johnny Brenda’s on Sept. 29, Jimmy Webb at City Winery on Oct. 4, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at Scottish Rite Auditorium Oct. 7, Faye Webster at Franklin Music Hall on Oct. 21, Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Jon Langford at the Ethical Society Nov. 17, Bob Dylan at the Fillmore on Nov. 19, and Anjimile at PhilaMOCA on Dec. 3.

On to my chronological list of fall in Philadelphia shows not to miss. Only trouble is, some happen on the same date.

1. Janelle Monae

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monae’s first album in five years, completes the transition underway on 2018′s Dirty Computer: from high concept sci-fi to an earthier funk, soul, and Afrobeat template that’s overtly sensual. This is the “Janelle Monae lets loose” tour. Sept. 18, themetphilly.com

2. Pink

With Bruce Springsteen moved to next summer, one more stadium tour is coming to South Philly in 2023. That would be Philadelphia’s own Pink whose “Summer Carnival” plays back-to-back at Citizens Bank Park, with further star power from Brandi Carlile. Sept. 18-19, phillies.com/pink

3. Julie Byrne

“I want to be whole enough to risk again,” Julie Byrne sings on “Summer Glass” on The Greater Wings, her gorgeous, grief-stricken album. Quietly beautiful music well suited to the Sanctuary at the First Unitarian Church. Sept. 20, r5productions.com

4. The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie

Ben Gibbard is doing double duty. He’s in Death Cab For Cutie, which is marking two decades of 2003′s Transatlanticism. And along with Jenny Lewis, he’s also in the Postal Service, whose Give Up came out the same year. Sept. 21, MannCenter.org

5. Patti Smith

The Germantown- and Deptford-raised poet-rocker and charismatic performer is presenting a “Words and Music” performance at McCarter Theatre Center. It’s part of an impressive season at the Princeton venue, which also includes Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily’s Love in Exile is also scheduled. Sept. 23, mccarter.org

6. Lil Yachty

When Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty released his album Let’s Start Here, it sparked a debate. Did the album boldly push rap music’s boundaries or was it just warmed-over psychedelic rock? You decide. Sept. 24, thefillmorephilly.com

7. Xponential Music Festival

The festival presented by WXPN-FM (88.5) celebrates its 30th year with three days at Camden’s Wiggins Park. Main attractions include Margo Price, Say She She, Wednesday, Celisse, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Bobby Rush, Low Cut Connie, and Sunny War. Sept. 22-24, xpnfest.org

8. Making Time ∞

Dave Pianka’s Making Time dance party festival at Fort Mifflin is living up to its infinity symbol name, with over 100 acts on five stages in three days, plus curated Philly foodie options. DJs and bands include Jamie xx, Josh Wink, Laraaji, Avalon Emerson & the Charm, Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore. Sept. 22-24, MakingTimeIsRad.com

9. SZA

SZA was supposed to play the Wells Fargo Center in March, when SOS was dominating the charts. That date was moved to September, and now it’s her only Philly show, since Made in America was canceled. Sept. 26, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

10. Ratboys

Chicago indie band Ratboys, fronted by singer-guitarist Julia Steiner, come into their own on their fifth album, The Window. It’s the standout Americana release of the season. Sept. 28, JohnnyBrendas.com

11. Ron & the Hip Tones

Ron Aikens had a promising career in the 1970s, but the South Philly singer put music aside. Now a comeback is underway, and his show kicks off a weekend of soul, with DJs at LMNO on Sept. 29, and Durand Jones at Underground Arts, and a late night Lee Fields performance at World Cafe Live on Sept. 30. Aikens plays Sept. 28. worldcafelive.com.

12. Raphael Saadiq

The name of this tour is “Raphael Saadiq revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!: Just Me and You Tour 2023.” Saadiq is getting back with his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley in the 1990s neo-soul group, while drawing on his solo career. Sept. 28, themetphilly.com

13. Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

In a year of hip-hop fetes, this brings together two benchmark 1990s acts. Anytime the RZA can get the various members of the Wu-Tang Clan together is cause for celebration. Nas, drawing on his 1994 classic Illmatic, sweetens the bill. Sept. 29, boardwalkhall.com

14. boygenius

The indie singer-songwriter supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Philly resident Lucy Dacus didn’t make it here on the first leg of their tour for The Record. But at long last, it’s boygenius. Sept. 30, Manncenter.org

15. Buddy Guy

Still one of the world’s most electrifying guitarists, Buddy Guy is a living link to classic Chicago blues. He was the young hotshot who played with Muddy Waters and fired Jimi Hendrix’s imagination. Now he’s the 87-year-old elder on his farewell tour. Oct. 6, parxcasino.com

16. Philly Music Festival

Kurt Vile & the Violators kick off the Philly Music Fest with two nights at Ardmore Music Hall, with openers Schoolly D, Purling Hiss, Florry, and Emily Robb. The “Philly Is Our Genre” fest rolls on at five more clubs, with headliners Marian Hill, Mo Lowda & the Humble, Tigers Jaw, and Algernon Cadwallader. Then there’s a finale with Charlie Hall and Chris Forsyth at Solar Myth. Oct. 9-15, phillymusicfest.com

17. Daniel Villareal

The Panamanian drummer and DJ who plays in Chicago bands Dos Santos and Valebol made his solo debut last year with Panamá 77, mixing jazz and reggae with cumbia and son jarocho. Oct. 20, solarmythbar.com

18. Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams has been getting the love she richly deserves as artists such as Angel Olsen and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee cover her songs. She has a new album Stories From A Rock n Roll Heart and a compelling memoir. Oct. 22, keswicktheatre.com

19. Lauryn Hill / the Fugees

Lauryn Hill’s Roots Picnic set in June came with a surprise: her reunion with Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. Michel has serious legal woes but awaits sentencing, so he plans to tour with Hill, who continues to celebrate her 1999 landmark The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Oct. 23, WellsFargoCenterPhilliy.com

20. My Morning Jacket

The Louisville, Ky., neo-classic rock jam band led by Jim James is holding down two nights on North Broad, still touring in support of his 2021 self-titled album. Oct. 28-29, themetphilly.com

21. Devon Gilfillian

Delco-raised psychedelic soul singer Devon Gilfillian arrived in 2020 with his Black Hole Rainbow debut. This year, he’s back with Love You Anyway, a demonstration of the full range of his talents. Sept. 28, brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia

22. Depeche Mode

1980s British synth-pop giants Depeche Mode’s “Memento Mori” tour is named after the 15th album by the band whose core now consists of singer Dave Gahan and guitarist-keyboard player Martin Gore. Oct. 25, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

23. Japanese Breakfast / Hop Along

A movie of Michelle Zauner’s Crying In H Mart memoir is in the works as fans wait for a follow up to 2021′s Jubilee. For this Halloween homecoming, Japanese Breakfast teams with Hop Along, the Frances Quinlan-fronted band that also rose out of the Philly indie scene. Oct. 31, thefillmorephilly.com

24. Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao & Yasmin Williams

Billed as “A Musical Conversation,” this show puts four women from the folk, blues, country, and rock worlds together on stage to interact, improvise, and tell war stories. Nov. 17, thecolonialtheatre.com

25. Jeezy and Fabolous

This 50 years of hip-hop celebration features two rappers — Atlanta’s Jeezy and Brooklyn’s Fabolous — who scored hits in the ‘00s. It’s presented by Philly hip-hop promoters Dope Shows. Nov. 18, themetphilly.com

26. Lil Uzi Vert

Every album by the Philly rapper has entered the Billboard charts at No. 1. The latest is Pink Tape, which gives this tour its name. Nov. 22, WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com

27. Allison Russell

Allison Russell has played in many folk-based groups, but really flowered with her 2021 tender and tough album Outside Child. Her newest is The Returner. Nov. 29, WorldCafeLive.com.

28. Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle had Christmas music cred even before teaming with Jordan Mailata on the forthcoming Eagles holiday album. The queen of Philly divas released holiday albums in 1990 and 2017, and her first show in town since 2019 is holiday themed. Dec. 9, themetphilly.com.

29. Aoife O’Donovan

Aoife O’Donovan won a Grammy for “Call My Name” in 2019, but her own songs won’t be the focus at the Zellerbach Theater. She’ll be performing Bruce Springsteen’s haunting 1982 album Nebraska in its entirety. Dec. 10, PennLiveArts.org

30. Travis Scott

The rapper’s first concert trek since 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021 is dubbed the Circus Maximus Tour. It’s in support of Utopia, which topped the chart upon release this summer. Dec. 10, WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.