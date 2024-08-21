This week in Philly music is more than just Bruce Springsteen. Big Star Quintet, the War and Treaty, Lady B.’s Basement Party, and Tedeschi Trucks Band are all headed this way.

Bruce Springsteen finishes off his two night stand at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, and that’s just the beginning of this week’s happenings in Philly music.

At the Keswick Theatre in Glenside on Friday night, the Big Star Quintet celebrates the 50th anniversary of the massively influential Memphis power pop band’s 1974 album Radio City.

Both of the band’s singers and songwriters, Alex Chilton and Chris Bell, are deceased. But drummer Jody Stephens is joined by an extraordinary group of musicians, including Mike Mills of R.E.M., Chris Stamey of the dB’s, Pat Sansone of Wilco, and Jon Auer of the Posies, who bring the music to life with expertise and affection.

Best Bear, the Philly indie rock four piece band fronted by singer Blue Barnett who were finalists in this summer’s WXPN 24 Hour Song challenge, play Kung Fu Necktie on Friday. The bill is topped by Super Cassette and also includes Monstera and Glass Prince.

When Zach Bryan played the Linc earlier this month, he apologized that his song “Hey Driver” wasn’t going to sound nearly as good live as it does on record. That’s because the studio version features the War & Treaty, the wife and husband duo of Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., who have become a growing force in the Americana genre in recent years. The duo is touring behind their album Lover’s Game, and play World Cafe Live on Friday.

Is Philadelphia the loneliest place on earth? Probably not, but the Loneliest Place on Earth Fest is happening on Saturday at Franklin Music Hall. It’s the curated creation of the Wonder Years, who aren’t on this year’s bill.

But Michigan emo band Hot Mulligan is, as is Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties, which is fronted by the Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell. The 16-piece band will be playing its first Philly show since the release of their third LP, In Lieu of Flowers, in April.

North Carolina indie songwriter Eric Bachmann, who’s fronted Archers of Loaf and Crooked Fingers, plays under his own name at Johnny Brenda’s on Saturday, with Jennifer O’Connor opening.

Pitbull, the rapper and impresario also known as Mr. Worldwide who recently paid to have Florida International University’s football field renamed Pitbull Stadium, is playing HersheyPark Stadium on Saturday, with T-Pain. Born in Casablanca and Bronx-raised rapper French Montana headlines the Fillmore on Sunday.

It’s a busy week at the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion.

Tamia and En Vogue share a double bill on Thursday. Pioneering hip-hop DJ Lady B.’s annual basement party on Saturday features Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U., plus Special Ed, Adina Howard, Doug E. Fresh, Kurtis Blow, Rob Base, and more. Australian polymaths King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard play Tuesday. And Chaka Khan plays next Thursday.

There’s also action down the Shore this weekend. Brooklyn brass band Brass Queens plays the Rootsock Vineyard concert series on Friday in Cape May. Philly hard core punk band Pissed Jeans plays Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on Saturday with Gutter Drunk.

The Hooters do two nights at Cape May Convention Hall on Saturday and Sunday. And Graham Nash brings his More Evenings of Songs & Stories to the Ocean City Music Pier on Monday.

On Wednesday night, American and roots music fans might find themselves in a pickle. The Allman Brothers-adjacent Tedeschi Trucks Band is headlining the Mann Center, with Margo Price as a formidable opening act.

And the superb and surprising late career team up of Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore comes to the World Cafe Live. Welsh genius and jack and of all trades Jon Langford, who painted the album cover for Alvin and Gilmore’s new TexiCali, is the opening act.