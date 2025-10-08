Philly music this week with Alex G, My Morning Jacket, Mumford & Sons, and Patti LaBelle

This week in Philly music features two night stands by Alex G and My Morning Jacket, a free Patti LaBelle concert at Independence, the Met Philly debut of hit making heartthrob Sombr, Mumford & Sons in South Philly, and Madi Diaz in Fishtown.

TikTok influencer turned indie pop star Petey USA has got “The Yips.” He’ll bring that song about being a nervous nelly to Union Transfer on Thursday. Philly guitar anti-hero Chris Forsyth’s band, What Is Not, plays two shows at 48 Record Bar in Old City on Thursday.

Advertisement

Billy Bob Thornton says music is his first love. With the Boxmasters, the band he fronts with J.D. Andrew, he’s released 19 albums, the most recent of which, Pepper Tree Hill, is an ode to the all things British Invasion. The band plays Sellersville Theater on Thursday.

Cigarettes for Breakfast, the Philly shoegaze band which id not to be confused with the El Paso, Tex. shoegaze band Cigarettes After Sex, plays PhilaMOCA on Thursday, behind its new album Slow Motion. Also on the bill are Glimmer, Flat Waves, and Pale Shade.

Queen Jeans Ball happens in Wilmington on Friday at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. The fundraising event for community-driven nonprofit Donate Delaware features Low Cut Connie, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, Williams Honor, Will Dailey, and Delaware native, The Yin & the Yang Of It All author and Caulfields leader John Faye, whose new album is The Long Game.

R&B artist Mali Music — the stage name of Georgia songwriter Kortney Jamaal Pollard — plays in the main room downstairs at City Winery Philadelphia on Friday. That same night, Rachael Yamagata and Tracy Bonham play two shows upstairs in the City Winery Loft.

Bucks County-born songwriter Lily Seabird says her excellent new Trash Mountain on Philly’s Lame-O label is about “late-stage capitalism, technology, climate change, my shortening attention span, and shifting relationships and our ability to deal with the past and move forward.” She plays the 700 in Northern Liberties on Friday.

John Train and the Donuts are two Philly bands with with singer Jon Houlon at the center of both. On Friday, the John Train weekly free Friday countryfolk happy hour at Fergie’s Pub will include a set by the garage rock band Donuts, sampling its forthcoming Pleasure of Seconds, an answer album to Rockpile’s Seconds of Pleasure.

Young Gun Silver Fox is the team of Andy Platts and Shawn Lee, the London based duo which is a modern practitioner of the 1970s Los Angeles R&B flavored mellowed out sound known as Yacht Rock. The band plays Free at Noon at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday, and then again at AMH that night.

My Morning Jacket has been a regular visitor to Philly concert stages since the Louisville band played the Khyber Pass Pub in 2001. This weekend MMJ is settling in at the Met, with the Jim James-led band headlining on North Broad Street on Friday and Saturday nights.

The five-piece outfit has two reasons to celebrate: their Brendan O’Brien-produced new album is and its most recent single “Squid Ink,” and a new anniversary edition of its much loved 2005 album Z.

Is there a Philadelphia musician who has been more productive and consistently creative over the past 15 years, than Alex G?

Since his 2011 debut Winner, the Havertown native and DIY home recording phenom has grown ever more sophisticated as an indie rock craftsman, while steadily building out a sizable audience. His 10th album Headlights is, to put it simply, another winner. He plays two night at the Fillmore, on Saturday and Sunday.

Riot grrl and queercore pioneering 1990s punk band Team Dresch is playing just three East Coast tour dates this year. One of them is in Philadelphia on Saturday at the First Unitarian Church. The band will be playing its 1990s album Personal Best and the Walt Whitman-inspired Captain My Captain in their entirety. Vitapup opens.

Cuban pianist Jorge Luis Pacheco, who won the Montreux Jazz Solo Piano competition in Switzerland in 2014, is a classically trained player who mixes modern jazz with the Afro Cuban rhythms he grew up with in Havana. He makes his Philadelphia debut Saturday at a Penn Live Arts show at the Annenberg Center.

Richard Bush and the Peace Creeps play the Kelly Center in Havertown on Saturday. Bush was the lead singer of the great New Wave era Philly band the A’s, and his songwriting partner in that band, Rocco Notte, recently died. Expect this to be an emotional evening. Scott McClatchy, the Havertown guitarist and bandleader whose newest is One Time, One Night in America, is the opener.

Patti LaBelle is headlining a free show on Sunday at Independence Hall, with American Idol alum Justin Guarini and bluegrass band Rhonda Vincent & the Rage. It’s a celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The 30 member Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia will also sing patriotic songs with the U.S. Navy Band and U.S. Navy Sea Chanters.

Expect the decibel level of screaming fans to be high at the Met for Sombr, the stage name of 20-year-old songwriter Shane Michael Boose.

One of the breakout stars of 2025 with his debut album I Barely Know Her and its swoon inducing hits “Back To Friends” and “Undressed,” he brings his “The Late Nights and Young Romance” tour to North Broad Street on Sunday.

South Jersey songwriter Sage Jones plays Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on Friday, and Philly trombonist and bandleader Jeff Bradshaw gets the party started at the Superstar Theater at Resorts with Abstract Truth on Saturday.

Mumford & Sons is playing Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday. The British folk rock trio’s newest Rushmere, its first album in seven years. It’s a Nashville record produced by Dave Cobb, and the band’s first since the departure of drummer Winston Marshall. Stephen Sanchez and the Barr Brothers are openers.

Lancaster County-raised singer Madi Diazs’ star has risen within the Nashville songwriting community in recent years, as she’s toured with Kacey Musgraves, written songs for Kesha and Maren Morris, and played in Harry Styles’ road band. Her new album is Fatal Optimist, and she’s playing the Foundry at the Fillmore on Tuesday.

Speaking of the Fillmore, the venue is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is running a $10 off ticket promotion for many shows this fall, although it is not applicable to the Alex G and Madi Diaz shows mentioned in this column.