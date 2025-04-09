Who’s playing the Philly Folk Festival this year?

The Philadelphia Folk Festival will return to the Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford for its 62nd edition from August 15-17.

This year’s lineup will feature headlining singer-songwriters John Gorka and Sonia Disappear Fear (as well as a third headliner to be announced later this spring).

It’s the second year back in action for the fest, which was founded in 1962, after it was not staged in any form for the first time in its history in 2023 due to financial issues. The PFF, which formerly billed itself as the longest continuously running outdoor music festival in the U.S. was headlined by John Oates and Gangstagrass last year.

Besides Gorka, who grew up in Woodbridge, N.J. and famously penned the lyrics “I’m from New Jersey, I don’t expect too much,” and Baltimore indie folk artist Sonia, the 2025 PFF will be announcing more acts, to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Those confirmed so far include Irish music traditionalists Solas, writer and musician Elijah Wald (author of Dylan Goes Electric! Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night that Split the Sixties, which the Timothée Chalamet movie A Complete Unknown is based on), hip-hop and harp duo Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise, “immigrant soul” group American Patchwork Quartet, and funk blues singer and saxophonist Vanessa Collier.

The Fest will feature folk duo David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach, and The April Fools: David Buskin, Robin Batteau, Christine Lavin, John Forster, and Carla Ulbrich, as well as up-and-comers including Brittany Ann Tranbaugh. Folk Fest regulars returning to the Montgomery County gathering this year include John Flynn and Christine Lavin.

Information about tickets and camping accommodations can be found at FolkFest.org. Discounted early bird tickets can be purchased through April 14.