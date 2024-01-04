Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week with these eight-nights-long festivities

David Bowie was born (in 1947) and died (in 2016) in January, and the shape-shifting British rock star’s illustrious time on the planet — and special relationship with Philadelphia — is celebrated every winter with Philly Loves Bowie Week.

This year’s events take place a half-century after Bowie made two albums in Philly in the space of a few months: the in-concert David Live, which captures performances from the Tower Theatre in Upper Darby, and the “plastic soul” studio album Young Americans, which Bowie came to Sigma Sound Studios to record.

All week long, Bowie business will abound. The eight-night run brightens up what otherwise would be one of the slowest of the year for live music. It begins Friday with tribute band Candy Volcano performing at WXPN-FM’s Free at Noon at World Cafe Live.

Early that evening, the National Liberty Museum in Old City will host a Bowie Bash that will include a pop-up gallery and art sale, musical performances, a DJ set by John Morrison, and an opening night party for the exhibit “Amplified: Art, Music, Power.” Later that night, there’s a Bowie Masquerade ball at Johnny Brenda’s with DJ Baby Berlin and DJ Jem.

On Saturday, Candy Volcano — billed as “The Band Who Stole The World” — plays Ardmore Music Hall. Hazy Cosmic Jive covers David Live at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia. “Starman: The Bowie Tribute” is at City Winery. And in one of the highlights of the week, the Bowie-ized version of Robert Drake’s Sex Dwarf dance party happens at Broad Hall, under the Divine Lorraine Hotel.

In 1978, Bowie narrated a recording of Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Kathy O’Connell will play it on her WXPN show Kids Corner on Monday. That night and on Tuesday, Doobies Bar owner Patti Brett, one of the original “Sigma Kids” who camped outside the recording studio, will screen her favorite Bowie videos while Bowie-themed beers will be served.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sara Sherr’s Sing Your Life Karaoke becomes Bowieoke at MilkBoy Philly. And back at Doobie’s on Thursday, Brett will host Bowie Quizzo Night. The Trestle Inn hosts a Sound + Vision happy hour on Friday, Jan. 12, with deejays SoundInBetween and The Slinky Vagabond and Go Go by Farrah Fox and Prudence Farrow.

And Philly Loves Bowie Week goes out with A Night of Stardust, the all-star band who will play a 25-song Bowie set at Union Transfer on Saturday, Jan. 13. Five vocalists will be featured: former Bowie back-up vocalist Emm Gryner, Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock, Jimmy Gnecco of Ours, Camille K, and Nitro Nitra.

More information about Philly Loves Bowie Week at phillylovesbowie.wordpress.com.