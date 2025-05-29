In Philly music this week, it’s not just Roots Picnic weekend. It’s also Vampire Weekend

What’s happening in Philly music this week? Well, it’s Roots Picnic weekend for starters.

That’s not completely true. It’s also Vampire Weekend, or more accurately, Vampire Weekend weekend, with the indie pop band playing two shows at the Met Philly.

And there are also plenty of other options, including West Philly Porchfest, an all-woman music fest in Wilmington, a pair of choice shows on the Main Line, and Philly’s most fun ska band playing a hometown show.

Last summer’s Vampire Weekend show at the Mann, on tour behind the band’s fifth studio album Only God Was Above Us, was a generous spirited show capped off by a lengthy encore in which Ezra Koenig and crew took requests to play other people’s songs.

The band must have enjoyed itself, because of all the cities it played last summer, Philadelphia is the only one it’s returning to this year, for two shows, at the Met on Friday and Saturday.

Philly’s Brittany Luna-fronted ska band Catbite has just released a new six-song EP, Doom Garden, produced by Sarah Tudzin. The band is on its way to tour Europe this summer, but is stopping first to play at the First Unitarian Church on Friday with the OBGM’s, Soji and the Heavy Beats.

Two excellent midwestern indie pop bands ― Ohio’s Momma and Indiana’s Wishy ― play Union Transfer Friday night. Wishy will also do Free at Noon at the World Cafe Live earlier in the day.

Happy Hour at Fergie’s Pub on Friday features a double bill of Philly bands: the No Good Crowd and Joey Sweeney’s band Jojo & the Grease. Meanwhile at the Khyber, power-pop exemplars Hurry is playing on a four-act bill that includes Philly band-to-watch, Labrador.

Philly quartet the Fractals, the Kevin Hanson-fronted band that evolved from 1990s local faves Huffamoose, has a new four-song EP Rescue, that demonstrates the band’s broad stylistic range (and sense of humor, on “Christopher Walken”) Hanson, who has played guitar for Jay-Z, the Roots, and Usher among others, has become an increasingly familiar face for his works with the Philly Specials. The band plays 118 North in Wayne on Friday.

Witty and worldly singer-songwriter and pianist Nellie McKay has released her first album in 13 years, Gee Whiz, and she plays the Sellersville Theater on Friday.

Wilmington’s Ladybug Festival ― which promises “100% Women Fronted Magic” ― takes place 5 to 9 p.m. at seven indoor and outdoor venues in Wilmington, with Margaret Glaspy, Martha Wash, and Roberta Faceplant among the artists. It’s free.

As is West Philly Porchfest, which will feature scores of bands who don’t need to leave the house to play. They just have to walk to the porch. There also will be an early evening “Afterporchy” featuring West Philly Orchestra and Johnny Showcase and the Mystic Ticket at Pentridge Station.

Chuck Prophet is a national treasure, a sort-of indie Tom Petty whose career has spanned 40 years, and who gets better as he ages. His new album Wake the Dead with his new band His Cumbia Shoes is terrific. They play the Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert Series on Saturday.

And it’s a busy weekend in Atlantic City. New York hardcore punk vets Murphy’s Law do Anchor Rock Club on Friday. Nancy and Ann Wilson of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Heart play the Hard Rock on Saturday night.

And Springsteen cover band Tramps Like Us ― who are not the one in the news, that’s No Surrender ― duplicate the Boss’ set from last year’s Sea.Hear.Now fest at Resorts Hotel & Casino on Saturday.