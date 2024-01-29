Tierra Whack’s new album is finally announced. Plus Philly music news from Sarah Jarosz, Cecile McLorin Salvant & more

How long have Tierra Whack fans been waiting for the Philly rapper and singer’s follow up to her Whack World debut?

Quite a while. In 2018, Whack made a splash with her minimalist 15 track, 15 minute marvel. She’s released music since then, but word of a proper full length album hasn’t been forthcoming.

Until now. This week’s best Philly music news is that World Wide Whack is scheduled for March 15. The album’s new single, “Shower Song,” features a whimsical video made with Alex Da Corte, the Philly artist whose video work ROY G BIV was recently acquired by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and who previously worked with Whack on the animated video for “Dora.” He’s a key player on World Wide Whack.

Folk music songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz’s Polaroid Lovers is her snappiest, most mainstream targeted album yet, recorded in Nashville and written in tandem with several ace songwriters, including Daniel Tashian, Ruston Kelly, and the Highwomen’s Natalie Hemby.

Jarosz has not one but two shows at the World Cafe Live Cafe Live in West Philadelphia on Friday. She’s playing a Free at Noon for WXPN-FM (88.5), and is sticking around to play the WCL’s Music Hall that evening.

Venezuelan drummer Marlon Simon — a University of the Arts alum — returns with his Latin jazz ensemble Marlon Simon and the Nagual Spirits for two nights of performances in support of his new On Different Paths. On Thursday, he’s doing a Jazz Bridge date at the Collingswood Community Center, then two shows at Chris’ Jazz Cafe Friday.

Jali Bafu Konteh & Mafu Conteh — the kora players and singers known as the Great Gambian Griots — begin a Black History Month tour at Arden Gild Hall in Wilmington on Friday. Philly punk trio Friend celebrates the release of its new Dog Eat Dog at PhilaMOCA on Friday. Wax Jaw and Disaster Artist open.

Another Philly artist with new music is Hiroy Turfe, the jazz saxophonist celebrating his 10,000 Hours debut at the Painted Bride Art Center in West Philadelphia on Saturday. Black Music City 2023 honoree Black Buttafly opens. It’s a 5 p.m. show that’s part of the Bride’s “Jazz on Market” series.

Virtuoso jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant returns to the Zellerbach Theater at Annenberg Center on Saturday. The Grammy winner and MacArthur Fellow’s new album Mélusine is the Miami-born singer of Haitian and French ancestry’s first album sung entirely en francais. It’s gorgeous.

Self-described “Afrofuturist folklore” fiddle, guitar, and winner banjo player Jake Blount plays music from his Smithsonian Folkways release The New Faith at Swarthmore College on Saturday.

Billy Joel is releasing his first new pop song, “Turn The Lights Back On,” since 2007 on Friday and singing it on the Grammys Sunday. Joel-tribute band We May Be Right plays the Loft at City Winery Saturday, so they’ll have to hurry if they want to learn the new song in time. Meanwhile, R&B singer Dave Hollister does two shows downstairs in the CW main room, also Saturday.

The Smile — Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood of Radiohead, plus drummer Tom Skinner — have released Wall of Eyes, which is every bit as adventurous and satisfying as a new Radiohead album. And North Carolina Americana band Sarah Shook & the Disarmers’ single “Revelations” is the title track from their album, due in March. The band plays Dave Hause’s Sing Us Home Festival in Manayunk on May 29.