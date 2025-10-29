Jon Bon Jovi pays tribute to WMMR-FM’s Pierre Robert

Pierre Robert, the Philadelphia DJ who died on Wednesday at 70, after being a fixture on the airwaves at WMMR-FM (99.3) for over 40 years, was a supporter and friends to many rock stars.

Among those was Jon Bon Jovi, the New Jersey rocker who was a regular guest on Robert’s midday show. Robert regularly helped get the word out about his JBJ Soul Foundation, Bon Jovi’s charitable organization which has aimed to fight homelessness in the city though partnerships with efforts Project HOME and Covenant House Philadelphia.

On Wednesday evening, Bon Jovi reacted to news of Robert’s death on Instagram. He posted a carousel of photos of the two of them together in Philadelphia over the years, and the following tribute:

“Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrow’s rising stars.

“This man was as curious as he was clever, he was a real musicologist. He knew your influence and your influences. He was a loyal friend. He didn’t care if you were the fad or the fashion of the moment. He just cared.

“And that mattered.

“I’ve often talked about the loneliest man in showbiz.

“The DJ, someone who preached the gospel of the song to anyone who would listen.. this man was also very in touch with his humanity.

“His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared.

“About you, about me, about making the world a little kinder wonder filled place to live.. his memory will live with us as it will with all of the people he touched.

“That man is Pierre Robert The legendary DJ at WMMR. In Philadelphia..he passed away in his sleep last night. The station was lucky to have him on the air. We were all lucky to have him as a guide to his musical galaxy.

“And I was lucky to have him as a friend.

Thank you Pierre.”