Longtime WMMR host Pierre Robert has died at 70

Longtime WMMR-FM host Pierre Robert was found dead in his home Wednesday. He was 70.

Beasley Media Group, the station’s parent company, announced Robert’s death in a statement, calling him a “true radio icon.” The cause of Robert’s death is not yet known, though no foul play was suspected, Beasley said.

“We all have heavy hearts today,” Beasley CEO Caroline Beasley said. “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.”

A native of Northern California, Robert joined WMMR as an on-air host in 1981. He arrived in the city after his previous station, San Francisco’s KSAN, switched to an Urban Cowboy format, prompting him to make the cross-country drive to Philadelphia in a Volkswagen van.

“I came because of a relationship,” he told The Inquirer last year. “I was in love. The love part didn’t work out, but the job part did.”

As a newly minted Philadelphian, Robert began working at a local health food store as he interviewed for radio jobs around town, but found little luck initially. One day, while dining at Astral Plane, a long-closed restaurant formerly on Lombard Street, he introduced himself to WMMR program director Joe Bonnadonna and announcer Charlie Kendall, and despite getting on well with the pair, he learned there were no openings at the station.

But weeks later, he received a letter from Bonnadonna, and interviewed for a job at the station during a concert from Philly rock band The Hooters at the Chestnut Cabaret. He soon started working in the station’s music library and office making $3.50 an hour, and later began appearing on the air.

Initially, Robert hosted on the weekends, but quickly moved to WMMR’s midday slot — a position he held for more than four decades up until his death.

During that time, Robert became one of the most beloved and trusted voices on Philadelphia’s airwaves — and one of the city’s most recognizable residents. His shoulder-length hair and partially gray beard, especially when coupled with his trademark salutation of “Greetings, citizens!” were well-known to generations of residents. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame in 2019.

Over the years, Robert’s hosting birthed a number of beloved features, including Noontime Workforce Blocks and Pierre’s Vinyl Cut, as well as history lessons in the form of his “On This Day” segment. His run was also charitable, with Robert regularly hosting the Aids Walk and supporting Manna’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser on the air.

“He truly cared about his listeners and the people of Philadelphia,” Beasley said in a statement.

Last year, Robert agreed to a contract that would have extended his time in the mid-day slot at WMMR for at least another four years. At the time, he told The Inquirer that he was “not finished.”

“Sometimes I’ll work with my producer Pancake recording specialty shows that go for six or seven hours. He asks, ‘Are we done?’ And I say, ‘No, it’s not quite done,” Robert told The Inquirer in 2024. “That’s sort of how I feel about being on the radio. My mission is not complete yet.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.