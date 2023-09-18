Setlist: First night of Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour at Citizens Bank Park

Pink came home to South Philadelphia on Monday night, kicking off a two-night Citizens Bank Park run with a deliriously entertaining and spectacularly energetic show on her well-named Summer Carnival Tour that spotlighted Brandi Carlile as featured opening act.

“I’m so proud to be from here: We are one of a kind,” the Bucks County-raised pop star born Alecia Moore said, addressing her audience while sitting at the piano and gazing out at the sold-out crowd of 44,000 plus before singing Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

The show that started at 9 p.m. began with — what else? — “Get The Party Started” and carried on for two hours, mixing two decades worth of hits with covers of Pat Benatar, Prince, and Sade; with guest appearances by Carlile and the singer’s daughter Willow Sage Hart.

Los Angeles rock band Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut Up opened the show. The Summer Carnival Tour is scheduled to play Citizens Bank Park again on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Check back for a full review on Tuesday.

Pink Setlist, Summer Carnival Tour, Citizens Bank Park, September 18, 2023.

“Get the Party Started”

“Raise Your Glass”

“Who Knew”

“Just Like a Pill”

“Try”

“What About Us”

“Turbulence”

“True Love”

“Make You Feel My Love”

“Nothing Compares 2 U” (with Brandi Carlile)

“Just Give Me a Reason”

“F**kin Perfect”

“Just Like Fire / Heartbreaker”

“Please Don’t Leave Me”

“Cover Me In Sunshine” (with Willow Hart)

“Don’t Let Me Get Me”

“When I Get There”

“I Am Here”

“Irrelevant”

“No Ordinary Love”

“TRUSTFALL”

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”

“Runaway”

“Never Gonna Not Dance Again”

“Last Call”

“So What”

Brandi Carlile set list

“Broken Horses”

“You and Me on the Rock”

“The Story”

“Right on Time”

“Creep”

“The Eye”

“Sinners, Saints and Fools”

“The Joke”

“Woodstock”