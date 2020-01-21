German industrial metal band Rammstein will head to Philadelphia for the first time in nearly a decade as part of an upcoming stadium tour this summer.
The group, which is known their 1997 hit “Du Hast,” will perform at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 23. The date is the second of 10 stops on Rammstein’s recently announced tour, as well as their first Philly date since 2012’s “Made in Germany 1995-2011” tour that brought the band to the Wells Fargo Center.
Dubbed in a release as “rock n roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience,” the tour is the group’s first run of North American stadium dates in its quarter-century history. It is also a rare run of American dates in general for the band, which last played the US in 2017 as part of a run of festival appearances in cities including Chicago and Las Vegas.
Most recently, the group released its untitled seventh album this past May, with the effort debuting at number nine on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is the Rammstein’s first since 2009, which brought the release of Liebe ist für alle da.
Currently, the band is preparing to embark in the second leg of a European stadium tour beginning in May before heading over to the US in August. In addition to the stop in Philadelphia, dates on this side of the pond include performances in Washington, D.C. and East Rutherford, N.J. before the band wraps up its tour on Sept. 27 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Tickets for Rammstein’s upcoming Philadelphia date go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via the band’s official website.