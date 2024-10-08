An effortlessly sultry Sabrina Carpenter wows at Wells Fargo Center

On Tuesday night, while the rest of Philadelphia was likely mourning a Phillies lost, the Wells Fargo Center was too busy cheering on the hometown flirt.

Pint-sized pop star Sabrina Carpenter brought her aptly-titled “Short n’Sweet” tour to South Philly, transforming the arena into the set of an old-timey variety show that was equal parts campy and coquettish.

Tonight was a hometown show for Carpenter, who grew up 38 miles outside of Philly in Quakertown, Bucks County, where she spent her childhood uploading Christina Aguilera covers to YouTube, and performing “God Bless America” at Phils’ games.

And like a true Philadelphian, Carpenter talked some trash.

“Should we talk about where the best cheesesteak is actually from? Let’s fight about it,” Carpenter asked ahead of “Nonsense” (minus the naughty outro, unfortunately) from her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send.

Negging the crowd is part of how Carpenter flirts — at least in Philly — as is laying it on thick. Carpenter closed the show in a bedazzled Phillies jersey emblazoned with a 69 on the back (how cheeky!). It shimmered as she strutted around onstage to “Espresso.”

Flirtation was the dominant vibe. Carpenter is sultry in an effortlessly obvious way, like lacy négligées and corsets, and thigh-high slits and platform heels — all of which this reporter spotted in the crowd.

The audience wooed as Carpenter had a pillow fight in a plush honeymoon resort-style bed during “Bed Chem,” and cheered after she invited us to try “some freaky positions” during “Juno.”

Tonight’s choice for Carpenter? Simply rolling around on the floor.

Here’s the set list for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’Sweet Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Oct. 8, 2024. A full review will be posted on Wednesday.

“Taste”

“Good Graces”

“Slim Pickins”

“Tornado Warnings”

“Lie To Girls”

“decode”

“Bed Chem”

“Feather”

“Fast Times”

“Read your Mind”

“Sharpest Tool”

“opposite”

“because i liked a boy”

“Coincidence”

“Busy Woman” (unreleased)

“Nonsense”

“Dumb & Poetic”

“Juno”

“Please Please Please”

“Don’t Smile”

“Espresso”