Ringo Starr cancels Philadelphia concert at the Mann

Ringo Starr’s concert with his All Starr Band at the Mann Center, that was scheduled for Tuesday night, has been cancelled due to illness.

An official statement from the band on Tuesday read: “Today Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, Pa. and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness.

“Ringo has come down with a cold, and after consulting a doctor, he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest.”

Starr, who turned 84 in July, last played in Philadelphia at the Met Philly in 2022. That show had been rescheduled twice due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Philadelphia and New York shows were the final two date on Starr’s 24-date 2024 tour following his latest EP Crooked Boy.

In a press conference to promote the tour earlier this year, the Beatles drummer said of his continued touring and set lists: “It’s a great day out, because people get to hear the songs they love. It’d be funny if I didn’t do “With a Little Help From My Friends,” wouldn’t it? So I do it, because I know they love it. And I love it. So that’s what we do.”

The show will not be rescheduled. In a message to ticket holders, the Mann Center said their ticket office “will process refunds within 7-10 business days. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

More info is at manncenter.org.