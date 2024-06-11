Review and Setlist: The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds Tour at the Linc

The Rolling Stones brought their Hackney Diamonds Tour to Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night in the storied band’s first Philadelphia performance since 2018.

It was also the first time ever without Charlie Watts playing drums.

Steve Jordan took his place on the throne previously occupied by Watts, who died in 2021. Jordan locked in with bass player Darryl Jones in supporting the astonishingly energetic Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, the latter introduce by Jagger as “the Tintoretto of TastyKakes.”

The 19 1/2 song, one-hour-50 minute show started at 9:30 p.m. sharp with - what else? - “Start Me Up,” and closed with an encore of their 1965 hit “I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

In between, Jagger led the packed Eagles stadium in song on a gospel-fired “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” and sang “She’s A Rainbow,” on the request of fans, who selected it over three other songs in a preshow online poll. Richards took over the mic for mid-show for “Tell Me Straight,” from last year’s Hackney Diamonds album, plus Some Girls’ “Little T&A,” and Exile on Main Street’s “Happy.”

During his band introductions, Jagger showed a photo on the video screen of the Phillies Phanatic at Buckingham Palace last week, and said the band planned to bring the Phanatic and Gritty up to sing “but we can’t because they’re in London.” (Which of course, they’re not.)

Icelandic blues/rock band Kaleo opened the show.

Here’s the set list for the Rolling Stones at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 11, 2024.

This story will be updated with a full review.

“Start Me Up”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It)”

“Let’s Spend The Night Together)”

“Angry”

“She’s A Rainbow”

“Monkey Man”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Mess It Up”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Tell Me Straight”

“Little T&A”

“Happy”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Midnight Rambler” w / “You Gotta Move”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Paint It Black”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Encore : “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”