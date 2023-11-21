The Rolling Stones are coming to the Linc next year

The Rolling Stones are going back on the road in 2024, and the long running British rock and roll band is coming to South Philadelphia.

The North American tour kicks off on April 28 in Houston and is scheduled to arrive at Lincoln Financial Field on June 11. The tour is called “Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds,” named after Hackney Diamonds, the band’s first album of new material since 2005′s A Bigger Bang. It released last month.

The band, which was founded in 1962, is not trying to hide its age. The tour is sponsored by AARP, the American Association of Retired Persons.

The Stones, however, continue to be a working band, well past retirement age. Mick Jagger is 80, Keith Richards will turn 80 next month, and Ron Wood is the baby of the band at 76. Charlie Watts died in 2021, and has been replaced by Steve Jordan on drums, who is not an official member of the band. The same is also true of Darryl Jones, who has played bass in the group since 1993.

The tour, which is scheduled to end on July 17 in Santa Clara, Calif., includes a stop at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2, their only planned festival appearance. Only single dates in individual cities have been announced, but the tour seems designed to expand.

After the band’s June 11 date at the Linc, for instance, the next show is not scheduled until June 15 in Cleveland. So theoretically, at lest one more South Philly show could be added to meet ticket demand. The band is playing MetLife Stadium in North Jersey on May 23, and then doesn’t have another concert for a week.

The Stones last played Philadelphia, when they came to the Linc in July 2019 on the No Filter tour. They first played the city at Convention Hall in West Philly in 1965.

Tickets for the band’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field and for the entire Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.