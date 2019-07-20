And prospered. For the first decade they did so creatively. The four-album run beginning with Beggars Banquet in 1968 through Let It Bleed in 1969, Sticky Fingers in 1971, and Exile On Main Street in 1972, all with producer Jimmy Miller, stands with the most impressive winning streaks in the history of popular music, up there with Stevie Wonder in the ‘70s and not many others.