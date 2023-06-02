Here are the set times for this weekend’s Roots Picnic

The set times for the Roots Picnic have been announced.

After the 2023 fest kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday with Dave Chappelle and the Roots, the action moves to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park.

Music (and podcasts) will be happening on three stages.

The biggest is the Park Stage where Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline on Saturday night at 9:15 p.m. and Usher will play at the same time on Sunday. That’s a fully outdoors set up on the green lawn of the Mann Campus that has thus far only been in place for previous Picnics in 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement

The second biggest is the stage that people typically think of as the Mann: The TD Pavilion amphitheater, which has seats and a roof, and will be a general admission space. It has been renamed the Presser Stage for the Picnic. Syd headlines that stage at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, and Lucky Daye plays there Sunday, at 7:25 p.m.

The third Picnic space is the Podcast Stage, located on top of the hill above the Pavilion, which is otherwise called the Skyline Stage. (A map of the site can be found on the Roots Picnic app.)

Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will cohost his Questlove Supreme pod there on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., before heading over to the Park stage to get behind his kit with the Soulquarians feat. the Isley Brothers. DJ Akademiks headlines the Podcast stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Charlamagne Tha God closes the stage out at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are the set times for the Roots Picnic on Saturday:

And for Sunday:

More information can be found at rootspicnic.com and on the Roots Picnic mobile app.