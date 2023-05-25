- How to Philly
Everything to know about the 2023 Roots Picnic
From parking to road closures, and ticket costs. Here is what you should know about the Roots Picnic 2023.
The Roots Picnic is back! For the first time, the festival will be a three day event. A comedy showand concert with Dave Chappelle and the Roots kicks things off Friday June 2, at Wells Fargo Center, followed by two days of concerts at Fairmount Park.
Close to 50,000 people are expected throughout the weekend. Whether you are going or simply want to avoid road closures, here is everything you need to know about Roots Picnic:
Hours
This year, Roots Picnic runs from June 2 to 4. On Friday, comedian Dave Chappelle opens the weekend with a cell phone-free show, at 7:30 p.m., in Wells Fargo Center.
Saturday and Sunday will fill Fairmount Park’s Mann Center with music. Multiple concerts will take place throughout the weekend, rain or shine, from one to 11 p.m.
Schedule
The lineup was announced in February, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, and Diddy. But, according to the festival’s terms, artists are subject to change. Just this week, we learned Diddy is out, and Usher is replacing him.
Tickets
This might be a three day event, but tickets are sold separately. According to Roots Picnic, the Dave Chappelle event is sold out. But, Wells Fargo’s website still displays available tickets ranging between $94.50 to $344.50.
For the music festival, Ticketmaster is your go-to. Unlike last year, the 2023 edition brings five ticketing categories, and they don’t all include both-day entry:
General admission for one day is $99
Two-day general admission is $189
General admission Plus $309
VIP Silver $799
VIP gold $1,099
If your ticket is not General Admission Plus or VIP, there is no assigned seating. You might want to arrive early to get a good spot. But, once you enter, don’t leave because there is no re-entry.
Food and drink
When you get hungry, check out the local food trucks sprinkled across the festival. Lil Trent’s Grille, Everything Legendary’s burgers, Juiced by B, Chiwaffles, Down North Pizza, and more options will be available.
If you are over 21, check out this year’s cocktails curated by Ciroc, DeLeon, and Jim Beam.
Stages and Events
On Thursday, June 1, with the first “Roots Picnic Con.” The event will take place at the Logan Hotel, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And, folk can assist to learn about entrepreneurship, finances, and education.
On Friday, the Roots is holding two ticketed parties. People can spend the night at U+Me+RNB party, at Franklin Hall, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $50. Or, check out Jerk x Jollof party at NONO, between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets range from $11.90 to $47.78.
This year’s picnic is divided into two music stages, with music happening simultaneously, and one podcast stage.
To end the weekend experience, Roots is organizing a brunch. On Sunday, go to Punchline Philly for a “chill vibes brunch” curated by Foodchasers Kitchen.
❌ What you can’t bring
Weapons, selfie sticks, iPads, tablets, laptops, drones, food, alcohol, kegs or mini kegs, glass (of any kind), professional camera equipment, GoPros, tents, canopies, lawn chairs, signs (over 8.5 x 11 inches), camping equipment, beach or golf umbrellas, laser pointers, pets (except service animals), and backpacks.
Risking bringing any of these items can result in you losing them. They will be confiscated, and you can’t get them back.
✅ What you can bring
👍 Blankets and portable phone charges are allowed.
💧 You can bring your own water, but there are some restrictions. It must either be a factory-sealed plastic bottle of up to 20 ounces. Or, an empty non-glass water container, up to 2 liters. If you have a one-pocket Camelbak water bladder system, bring it. But, don’t forget to empty it beforehand.
💊 Over-the-counter medication is allowed, as long as it is in the original sealed container. Every day, you can only enter with enough medication for one day. They will check your photo ID and the bottle content.
👜 Clear plastic, vinyl, or synthetic plastic tote bag are allowed. But, it must be up to 12 inches tall or wide, and 6 inches deep, with a single compartment. Small clutch bags are also an option, as long as they aren’t bigger than 4.5 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide. They will also be selling $10 plastic totes at the gates, in case you need them.
☂️ Small, collapsible-shaft, tote, and purse umbrellas are welcome.
☀️ Non-aerosol liquid sunscreen and bug spray are allowed (less than 3 ounces).
Parking
Picnic attendees have free parking at the Mann, 5201 Parkside Ave. The main entrance is at Belmont and Montgomery Streets. But, there are additional doors on 52nd Street.
Road Closures
Although the Roots Picnic isn’t taking place until early June, road closures and restrictions begin as early as May 22 for the setup.
Closed May 22 to June 8, beginning at 6 a.m
States Drive, between Belmont Ave. and Avenue of the Republic. It will reopen around 6 a.m. on June 8.
Closed May 25 to June 8, beginning at 6 a.m
Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. Reopening, it’s scheduled for June 8 at 6 a.m.
Closed May 30 to June 8, beginning at 6 a.m
South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. will reopen at 6 a.m. on June 8.
Closed June 2 to June 8, beginning at noon
North Georges Hill Drive, between Belmont Ave. to 52nd St. It’s expected to be back to normal by June 8 at 8 a.m.