Everything to know about the 2023 Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic is back! For the first time, the festival will be a three day event. A comedy showand concert with Dave Chappelle and the Roots kicks things off Friday June 2, at Wells Fargo Center, followed by two days of concerts at Fairmount Park.

Close to 50,000 people are expected throughout the weekend. Whether you are going or simply want to avoid road closures, here is everything you need to know about Roots Picnic:

Hours

This year, Roots Picnic runs from June 2 to 4. On Friday, comedian Dave Chappelle opens the weekend with a cell phone-free show, at 7:30 p.m., in Wells Fargo Center.

Saturday and Sunday will fill Fairmount Park’s Mann Center with music. Multiple concerts will take place throughout the weekend, rain or shine, from one to 11 p.m.

Schedule

The lineup was announced in February, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, and Diddy. But, according to the festival’s terms, artists are subject to change. Just this week, we learned Diddy is out, and Usher is replacing him.

Insider advice: Critic Dan DeLuca's Roots Picnic tips Get ready to walk, and stand. Wear comfortable shoes. You’re going to do a lot of walking around the Mann campus. If you’re seeing Chappelle & the Roots at the Wells Fargo Center, you’ll be sitting. Where to sit. Bring a blanket if you want to stake out a spot on the Mann grounds. Snag a seat under the pavilion roof during the day to cool down in the shade or hide from the rain. Staying cool. Bring a hat and sunscreen (non-aerosol only). Small collapsible umbrellas are also allowed. Hydrate! You can bring one 20 oz. factory-sealed water bottle, or one empty water container up to 2 liters. Bring a portable phone charger, or rent one: You're going to need it. Charge up your own or rent one from the kiosk near the entrance. The best sound. The sound should be excellent everywhere at the Mann. The TD Pavilion has fine acoustics, and the other stages will all benefit from being in the open air. Don’t miss: Ms. Lauryn Hill playing her 1988 classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in its entirety. Usher, who has replaced Diddy on the bill. The J. Period Mixtape with Black Thought, Eve and Busta Rhymes. The Isley Brothers and Roy Ayres backed by Questlove and the Soulquarians.

Tickets

This might be a three day event, but tickets are sold separately. According to Roots Picnic, the Dave Chappelle event is sold out. But, Wells Fargo’s website still displays available tickets ranging between $94.50 to $344.50.

For the music festival, Ticketmaster is your go-to. Unlike last year, the 2023 edition brings five ticketing categories, and they don’t all include both-day entry:

General admission for one day is $99 Two-day general admission is $189 General admission Plus $309 VIP Silver $799 VIP gold $1,099

If your ticket is not General Admission Plus or VIP, there is no assigned seating. You might want to arrive early to get a good spot. But, once you enter, don’t leave because there is no re-entry.

Food and drink

When you get hungry, check out the local food trucks sprinkled across the festival. Lil Trent’s Grille, Everything Legendary’s burgers, Juiced by B, Chiwaffles, Down North Pizza, and more options will be available.

If you are over 21, check out this year’s cocktails curated by Ciroc, DeLeon, and Jim Beam.

Stages and Events

On Thursday, June 1, with the first “Roots Picnic Con.” The event will take place at the Logan Hotel, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And, folk can assist to learn about entrepreneurship, finances, and education.

On Friday, the Roots is holding two ticketed parties. People can spend the night at U+Me+RNB party, at Franklin Hall, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $50. Or, check out Jerk x Jollof party at NONO, between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets range from $11.90 to $47.78.

This year’s picnic is divided into two music stages, with music happening simultaneously, and one podcast stage.

To end the weekend experience, Roots is organizing a brunch. On Sunday, go to Punchline Philly for a “chill vibes brunch” curated by Foodchasers Kitchen.

❌ What you can’t bring

Weapons, selfie sticks, iPads, tablets, laptops, drones, food, alcohol, kegs or mini kegs, glass (of any kind), professional camera equipment, GoPros, tents, canopies, lawn chairs, signs (over 8.5 x 11 inches), camping equipment, beach or golf umbrellas, laser pointers, pets (except service animals), and backpacks.

Risking bringing any of these items can result in you losing them. They will be confiscated, and you can’t get them back.

✅ What you can bring

👍 Blankets and portable phone charges are allowed.

💧 You can bring your own water, but there are some restrictions. It must either be a factory-sealed plastic bottle of up to 20 ounces. Or, an empty non-glass water container, up to 2 liters. If you have a one-pocket Camelbak water bladder system, bring it. But, don’t forget to empty it beforehand.

💊 Over-the-counter medication is allowed, as long as it is in the original sealed container. Every day, you can only enter with enough medication for one day. They will check your photo ID and the bottle content.

👜 Clear plastic, vinyl, or synthetic plastic tote bag are allowed. But, it must be up to 12 inches tall or wide, and 6 inches deep, with a single compartment. Small clutch bags are also an option, as long as they aren’t bigger than 4.5 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide. They will also be selling $10 plastic totes at the gates, in case you need them.

☂️ Small, collapsible-shaft, tote, and purse umbrellas are welcome.

☀️ Non-aerosol liquid sunscreen and bug spray are allowed (less than 3 ounces).

Parking

Picnic attendees have free parking at the Mann, 5201 Parkside Ave. The main entrance is at Belmont and Montgomery Streets. But, there are additional doors on 52nd Street.

Road Closures

Although the Roots Picnic isn’t taking place until early June, road closures and restrictions begin as early as May 22 for the setup.

Closed May 22 to June 8, beginning at 6 a.m

States Drive, between Belmont Ave. and Avenue of the Republic. It will reopen around 6 a.m. on June 8.

Closed May 25 to June 8, beginning at 6 a.m

Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. Reopening, it’s scheduled for June 8 at 6 a.m.

Closed May 30 to June 8, beginning at 6 a.m

South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St. will reopen at 6 a.m. on June 8.

Closed June 2 to June 8, beginning at noon