Setlist: boygenius’ first Philly show at a sold-out Mann
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus have all played in town before but never as a band.
Shortly before 9 o’clock on Saturday night, at the Mann Center, the recorded voice of Phil Lynott, late singer of Irish rock band Thin Lizzy was heard to declare: “The boys are back in town.”
True enough, in a manner of speaking. The three women of boygenius — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — were about to take the stage.
And though all three have played in Philadelphia before — and Dacus lives here — this was the first show the supergroup of indie songwriters has ever played in town, as a band.
Lynott’s introduction was followed by the three women appearing on a video screen while backstage, singing “Without You Without Them” in close harmony.
Once that song was over, Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus ran to the stage. Greeted with a rapturous welcome by the sold-out crowd, they threw themselves into a gloriously hard-rocking rendition of “$20″ from their debut album, The Record, which released earlier this year.
Here’s the set list for the 100-minute show, which included the first-ever live performance of the Baker-led new song “Powers.” The track is is due out Oct. 13 on a 4-song EP, The Rest.
A full review is forthcoming.
“Without You Without Them”
“$20″
“Satanist”
“Emily I’m Sorry”
“True Blue”
“Cool About It”
“Souvenir”
“Bite The Hand”
“Revolution 0″
“Stay Down”
“Leonard Cohen”
“Please Stay”
“Favor”
“Graceland Too”
“Powers”
“Me & My Dog”
“We’re In Love”
“Anti-Curse”
“Letters To An Old Poet”
“Not Strong Enough”
“Ketchum, ID”
“Salt In The Wound”