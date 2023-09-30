Skip to content
Setlist: boygenius’ first Philly show at a sold-out Mann

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus have all played in town before but never as a band.

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of boygenius. The band played the Mann Center on Sept. 30.
Read moreShervin Lainez
    by Dan DeLuca
Shortly before 9 o’clock on Saturday night, at the Mann Center, the recorded voice of Phil Lynott, late singer of Irish rock band Thin Lizzy was heard to declare: “The boys are back in town.”

True enough, in a manner of speaking. The three women of boygenius — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — were about to take the stage.

And though all three have played in Philadelphia before — and Dacus lives here — this was the first show the supergroup of indie songwriters has ever played in town, as a band.

Lynott’s introduction was followed by the three women appearing on a video screen while backstage, singing “Without You Without Them” in close harmony.

Once that song was over, Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus ran to the stage. Greeted with a rapturous welcome by the sold-out crowd, they threw themselves into a gloriously hard-rocking rendition of “$20″ from their debut album, The Record, which released earlier this year.

Here’s the set list for the 100-minute show, which included the first-ever live performance of the Baker-led new song “Powers.” The track is is due out Oct. 13 on a 4-song EP, The Rest.

A full review is forthcoming.

“Without You Without Them”

“$20″

“Satanist”

“Emily I’m Sorry”

“True Blue”

“Cool About It”

“Souvenir”

“Bite The Hand”

“Revolution 0″

“Stay Down”

“Leonard Cohen”

“Please Stay”

“Favor”

“Graceland Too”

“Powers”

“Me & My Dog”

“We’re In Love”

“Anti-Curse”

“Letters To An Old Poet”

“Not Strong Enough”

“Ketchum, ID”

“Salt In The Wound”