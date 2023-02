Sheryl Lee Ralph sings Lift Every Voice and Sing at the start of Super Bowl LVII with Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, AZ. Read more

Sheryl Lee Ralph made the most of her Super Bowl moment.

The Abbott Elementary star, and winner of both an Emmy and Tony Award, sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of kickoff at Super Bowl LVII.

And, to no one’s surprise, she nailed it.

Watch her performance below: