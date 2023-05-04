The Sing Us Home Festival is Dave Hause’s big family reunion, feat. Drive-By Truckers, Craig Finn, Catbite, and more.

Dave Hause grew up in Upper Roxborough and got a music education riding his skateboard down the Manayunk Wall to buys CDs at Main Street Music.

His punk rock band The Loved Ones started in Philadelphia and even if he hadn’t called his 2017 solo album Bury Me In Philly, his 215 credentials would be impeccable.

For the past decade, Hause — whose name rhymes with pause — has lived in Santa Barbara, Calif. where he lives with his wife and four-year-old twin sons.

The distance from the place he grew up — and the connection he feels to it — compelled Hause and manager Alex Fang to create the Sing Us Home festival.

Advertisement

The two-day music fest launches this weekend on Venice Island in Manayunk. Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley-led Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers headline on Saturday, along with Hause and his backing band, the Mermaid.

“If I was still living in Philly, I don’t know that I would have had the bird’s eye view to start up a festival there,” says Hause, 45.

“But growing up in Philly, and the working class part of that, with my mom cleaning houses to put us in a better position, that’s a major part of what makes me me. That’s why the goal is to make it feel less like a rock festival, and more like a family reunion.”

That should come naturally. Canadian songwriter Kathleen Edwards and Craig Finn of the Hold Steady, both friends of Hause’s, will join him onstage Friday in a guitar pull billed as Hause Family Campfire.

The first ever festival Dave ever went to, was the Lollapalooza in South Philly in 1993 where Rage Against the Machine famously protested censorship by appearing naked with mouths taped shut. That same day, his brother Tim was born.

Tim Hause, now a member of The Mermaid, will play a set of his own at Sing Us Home Friday. He will showcase his album, Tim, which released this year on Blood Harmony Records, the label he owns with Dave. Circle of Syn opens the fest on Friday, a day that also features singer-guitarist Dave Hause Sr., Dave and Tim’s father.

Staging the fest on Venice Island, situated behind Main Street just across the Manayunk Canal, was not an easy decision. Shane Montgomery, the 21-year-old West Chester University student who drowned in the canal in 2014, was Tim Hause’s closest friend.

“We talked through all that, and also talked to Shane’s mom about it. We want to take this place of deep sadness and turn it into something positive. We feel like we can also honor his memory. That’s the spiritual element to this,” Dave Hause says.

Sing Us Home is produced with the independent production company Rising Sun Presents, which in addition to the upcoming Wayne Music Festival, promotes shows at Ardmore Music Hall, MilkBoy Philly, and the Colonial Theater in Phoenixville, among other venues.

The Hauses and Rising Sun have gathered a tantalizing group of local food and beverage vendors, including Federal Donuts, Manayunk’s Pizza Jawn, Roxborough’s The Pierogie Kitchen and New Ridge Brewing Co., and Wissahickon Brewing Co.

There will also be a Rival Bros. coffee truck. Other festival producers take heed: Music fans need caffeine!

Chris Perella, Rising Sun’s co-founder and managing partner who co-owns Ardmore Music Hall — which celebrates its 10th anniversary with a trio of sold-out Hooters shows May 12-14 — said working with Hause “gave us the opportunity to find a space closer to Center City to create a special event and have a whole bunch of Philly-centric components.”

“The Mann Center is a fantastic venue,” said Perella, “but other than that, on a medium sized level, there’s just not a whole lot of outdoor programming in Philadelphia. So being able to do that in a place that’s so close to home for Dave and Tim is super exciting. Hopefully we’ll be able to build on that year over year.”

Along with the Truckers and alt-country singer Lydia Loveless, Sing Us Home includes plenty of local talent, with ska band Catbite and rock outfits Crossed Keys and The Tisburys. All play Saturday, as does Asbury Park brass band Ocean Avenue Stompers who will roam the grounds.

Hause, who recorded his sixth album Drive It Like It’s Stolen with Nashville producer Will Hoge, makes forthright music that wears its heart on its sleeve. The idea behind the album title, is “the feeling that life is short, and it doesn’t really seem rigged in our favor. If you do anything that feels human, it feels like you’re getting away with something. You’re on borrowed time. So you’ve got to drive it like it’s stolen.”

Hause, who wrote an opinion piece in USA Today headlined: ‘Taylor Swift, re-recording albums to own her masters, is infinitely more punk rock than I am,’ says his ideal festival will have folk-rock duo Indigo Girls headlining one night, and punk-rock veterans Bad Religion the next.

Of Sing Us Home, he says “the idea isn’t to make it into the Firefly Festival. It’s to bring people and seemingly disparate types of music together and keep something really cool in our own backyard. You know, I can walk to it from my Dad’s house.”

Sing Us Home Festival, 7 Lock St., Venice Island, Phila. 5 p.m. May 6 and 12 p.m. May 6.

$50 Friday, $75 on Saturday or $100 for a two day pass.

Free parking and a shuttle is available at the Manayunk movie theater lot at 3720 Main St. singushomefestival.com.