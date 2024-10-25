Extras! Extras! Springsteen ‘Nebraska’ movie seeks actors — and cars — in Asbury Park

Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming movie starring The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, needs extras for scenes to be shot in Asbury Park in December.

The film focuses on the Boss’ 1982 Nebraska era, when he recorded the stark, interior masterpiece in his makeshift bedroom studio in Colts Neck, N.J., under the austere influence of Terence Malick’s 1973 movie Badlands and Flannery O’Connor short stories.

But turning this lone artistic adventure into a movie based on the 2023 book by Warren Zanes will require opening the story up and employing lots of extras for scenes to be shot both in Asbury in December and in East Rutherford, N.J. in January.

The Grant Wilfey Casting company is seeking would-be film stars of all ages and ethnicities and children 6 to 12 years old for scenes to shot in Asbury on Dec. 9-13 and Dec. 16. In East Rutherford — aka the Meadowlands —the scenes will be filmed on Jan. 9 and 10 of next year.

The latter casting call makes it seems that the movie will carry forward from Nebraska to the 1984 release of and tour for Born in the U.S.A., when Springsteen and the E Street Band — with then new members Nils Lofgren and Springsteen’s future wife Patti Scialfa — played 10 shows at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford.

In addition to bodies, the movie — which is code named “Husker” on the Wilfey website, short for “Cornhuskers,” the nickname for the University of Nebraska sports team — also needs period automobiles.

The Wilfey call is also on the lookout for cars on the Asbury — where Springsteen returned to play the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in September — dating from the 1950s through 1980s. Pay outs for the use of autos range from $400 to $650 per day. For actors who are members of SAG/AFTRA, pay is $216 for 8 hours, and $176 for 10 hours for nonunion members.

» READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s ‘Road Diary’ is a must-see for fans but also somewhat of a Boss-sponsored infomercial

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, is the second biopic about a rock legend to be filmed in part at the Jersey Shore and cast by Grant Wilfey this year. In May, scenes from the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, which comes out on Christmas Day, were shot in Cape May, standing in for Newport, R.I. in 1965.

Springsteen’s own documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band is streaming now on Hulu. Last week, on The Graham Norton Show, while promoting Road Diary, Springsteen said of Deliver Me From Nowhere: “It’s a lovely cast and I am involved a little.” The film also stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau and Odessa Young as the Boss’ love interest.

“This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation,” he said of White. “It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”

Anyone interested in being cast as an extra should contact the casting agency at husker@gwcnyc.com. More information is available at gwcnyc.com/current-projects.