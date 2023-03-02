SZA’s Philly concert at the Wells Fargo Center is postponed

SOS, the second album by acclaimed R&B/hip-hop singer SZA, is a commercial force. It has now spent 10 weeks on top of the Billboard album charts, the most by a woman artist since Adele’s 25 in 2015. It is now closing in on Bad Bunny’s 2022 mark of 13 weeks on top for Un Verano Sin Ti.

That impressive popularity made SZA’s show scheduled for tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly one of the most anticipated pop music events of the young year, up there with fellow Jersey singer Bruce Springsteen’s show at the Broad Street arena later this month.

But alas, it’s not to be. On Thursday morning it was announced on the Wells Fargo Center website that the show has been postponed. No reason was given, and a future date has yet to be announced.

The venue’s announcement read: “Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored.” A spokesperson for the arena offered no further information.

On Wednesday night, SZA was in Los Angeles where she was honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony. “I used to feel like I didn’t belong,” the singer born Solána Imani Rowe said in accepting the award. “I realized that the key is to stay open and available for whatever the universe or God wants to do with your life. I want to be open and available for whatever God wants for me.”

The next dates on the sold-out SOS Tour are at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday and Sunday. As of Thursday morning, those shows were still scheduled to take place.