SZA’s ‘S.O.S’ concert date at Wells Fargo Center, called off in March, has been rescheduled

SZA has rescheduled.

Last month, the New Jersey singer, born Solána Imani Rowe, was scheduled to play a sold out show at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

But at the last minute — the morning of the show, a day after the singer had received a Billboard award honoring her as Woman of the Year in Los Angeles — that date was called off, with the promise that it was not a cancellation. Fans were asked to hold on to their tickets.

Now a new date has been announced, along with an extension of the ‘SOS Tour,’ the trek named for SZA’s long-awaited second album, which has proven to be one of the blockbuster successes of 2023 after being released last December.

The rescheduled Wells Fargo show is slated for Sept. 26, a part of the first cluster of dates in a second North American leg of the tour, which kicks off in Miami on Sept. 20. She also announced a string of dates in Europe in June.

Omar Apollo, the Grammy nominated rising soul singer who was the opening act on the ‘S.O.S Tour’ dates this winter, and scheduled to be at the March Wells Fargo show, will not be opening on the September date. A new opener has not been announced.

Tickets for the postponed March 2 show will be honored for the new date.