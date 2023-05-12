You might’ve heard — Taylor Swift is in town.

And Philly Swifties know, attending the Eras Tour — like attending any other event hosted at Lincoln Financial Field — is a marathon, not a sprint.

As they prepare for three nights at the Linc, one thing on many of their minds is what surprise songs Swift will play.

Our money’s on the song that literally mentions the Eagles.

Sure, people might suggest it’s about the band, the Eagles. And we might not have confirmation from Ms. Swift herself that “the Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door” is a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt, but deep in our hearts we know it’s true.

A representative for Swift didn’t respond to a request for comment on the lyric, so here’s the anecdotal evidence we’ve found that supports the theory.

Swift is (kind of) from here

O.K., so she’s not technically from Philadelphia. We (I?) do tend to get a little territorial when outsiders claim lineage to Philly, but she’s showed out for our sports teams in the past, like when she performed the National Anthem at Citizens Bank Park during Game 3 of the Phillies’ winning World Series run in 2008.

It wasn’t even her first time singing for a Philly team. When Swift was 11 years old, she sang the National Anthem before a Sixers game.

Swift has also called Philly her hometown in the past, so we can give the pop star a pass on this one.

She is surrounded by Eagles fans

When Swift arrived at this year’s Grammy Awards, someone nearby (later identified as Charlie Mack) was wearing a classic Kelly green Eagles jacket.

Swift herself has worn Eagles gear, notably when she wore a custom Eagles jersey during her 2011 Speak Now Tour stop at the Linc.

Taylor Nation has alluded to the reference being about the (football-playing) Eagles

When it came to this year’s Super Bowl, Taylor Nation — an extension of Swift’s PR and marketing teams that often posts updates about the singer’s merch, tours, and other Swift-related news — wasn’t quiet about that Eagles T-shirt line.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Taylor Nation said “we sport all the time,” and included the “gold rush” lyric: “With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.”

Psssh we sport all the time, Nini... 🏈



"Dating the boy on the football team."

"That's when you came in wearing a football helmet."

"With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door."#TNFOnPrime https://t.co/LudSFuIeeU — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) October 20, 2022

She hasn’t played ‘gold rush’ yet

Perhaps the most solid evidence we have that Taylor is saving “gold rush” for the crowd who would appreciate it the most, is that she hasn’t played the evermore track as a surprise song on any of her Eras dates so far.

From the beginning of the tour, fans have tried to guess which songs will be played in each city. And Philly Swifties have been begging for “gold rush” from the start because of that heavily disputed Eagles T-shirt line.