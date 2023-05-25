Thousands of Swifties gathered excitedly chanting “We want The Eras Tour.” They dressed up. They danced. They screamed along to the singer’s hits. They watched elaborate choreography and roared as confetti bazookas popped off. All that was missing was Taylor Swift.

Filipino fans of Swift filled Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City to watch Taylor Sheesh, a Philippines-based drag queen, perform an adapted version of Swift’s hit Eras Tour last weekend.

The Eras Tour is scheduled to hit nearly 30 cities this year and has more than 50 scheduled sold-out performances. Some cities — including Philadelphia, where Swift performed earlier this month — received multi-night stops. Still, despite all its success — and its ability to break Ticketmaster — the Eras Tour does not have any international dates scheduled yet. While Swift confirmed there will be international shows, she hasn’t announced specific locations.

Filipino fans want to make sure they’re considered. A local stan group, Swifties Philippines, threw their homage at the mall in hopes of proving their love for Taylor and ability to pack a stadium. The group also hosted a similar event in Manila in March. Elsewhere, other Eras Tour tributes have been hosted in Peru and Malaysia in an effort to get Swift to take her tour internationally.

Advertisement

But let’s be clear: this wasn’t a light drag brunch.

During her nearly 90-minute set, Sheesh — who goes by Mac when she’s not performing — underwent 11 costume changes to match Swift’s Eras outfits, and was backed by a video screen and backup dancers. Together, it makes for a stunning tribute to a show that is still touring.

Sheesh, 28, told The Inquirer that the only way for fans in the Philippines to watch Swift’s live performances consistently is through fans who stream their view of the concert on social media. She aims to watch every performance.

“From the time the tour started, I watched it every night,” she said. Then, she noted which acts, outfits, and moments she could replicate.

For instance, in the Eras Tour version of “Lover,” Swift wears a sparkly bodysuit and plays acoustic guitar. In her version, Sheesh does the same. In the Eras Tour performance of “willow” from the album Evermore, Swift performs a witchy ritual number with a musical interlude not original to the studio track and dancers holding glowing orbs as props. In Sheesh’s version, they somehow manage to do the same.

Sheesh even went as far as recreating a viral moment from Swift’s second Philadelphia performance — where she yelled at a security guard mid-song for allegedly getting too rough with a fan.

Videos of Sheesh’s performance have gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, introducing the Philippines’ top Swift impersonator to an entirely new audience. From there, the tribute has been featured in national and international mainstream media outlets.

“The validation that I’m receiving right now is tremendous,” Sheesh said, noting recognition from Rolling Stone and Gaytimes UK.

But her performances aren’t new. She said she’s a long-time fan of Swift’s and has been performing as her since 2017 at Nectar Nightclub, a popular LGBTQ+ club in Metro Manila, Philippines. She says her favorite songs to perform are “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

As for how the mall performance started, Sheesh credits Swifties Philippines for its efforts.

She said they created a Midnights Mayhem event to celebrate the release of Swift’s latest album, Midnights. After the Eras Tour was announced, Swifties Philippines created the Eras Festival “to celebrate her songs and to ask Taylor to include Manila in her international dates,” Sheesh said.

In Instagram posts by Swifties Philippines, the group shows off prep work that included boxing “kits” for show attendees with special Swift tribute merch, like a souvenir flag and a keychain. They hashtag each post with: #WeWantErasTourPhilippines. On TikTok, videos using the hashtag have over 17 million views.

Stateside, the viral videos of Sheesh’s performance and Filipino fans earnestly singing along have captured viewers’ hearts. Strangers are rooting for Sheesh to get her flowers — and hopefully a nod from Swift herself.

While Swift’s team did not respond to a request for comment, Sheesh is still holding out hope.

“We haven’t heard anything [from Swift] yet,” she said. “But, we’re hoping and praying really hard.”