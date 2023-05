Taylor Swift gifts fans tickets after security guard confrontation at Philadelphia show

During the second show of her sold-out Eras Tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Taylor Swift interrupted the song "Bad Blood" to stop a confrontation between a fan and security guard. Read more

It was a swift act.

During the second night of Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour mini-residency at Lincoln Financial Field, the singer interrupted “Bad Blood” — a song literally about righting someone else’s wrongs — to chastise security guards who were allegedly getting too rough with a fan.

It all went down in the blink of a chorus on Saturday night, according to one video that’s been viewed more than 6 million times on Twitter: When a group of security guards at the Linc were allegedly harassing a group of female fans for touching the barricade, Swift paused the song to address them.

“She’s fine. She wasn’t doing anything,” Swift said in between bars. “Hey! Stop!”

Two women who claim to be part of the targeted group have since taken to social media to share their story — which eventually has a fairytale ending.

TikTok user Caitlin Gabell posted a response from her friend Kelly Inglis on Sunday morning on TikTok, where she claimed to be the girl Swift was defending and that the artist’s team offered them free tickets to the closing show for their troubles.

“The guard was just harassing our group all night … He was just on top of us. We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it,” Inglis said. “Taylor noticed … and then they offered us free tickets for tonight.”

A Twitter user who goes by Cheyenne corroborated the account: “Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade … We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane.”

Inglis said the security guard was escorted off the premises after the comments.

Swift’s Philadelphia stops have been chock full of full-circle fan moments: During opening night, the West Reading-born superstar finally confirmed that one lyric in “gold rush” is about our dear Birds. And on Saturday, Swift gave her hat to Mikael Arellano, the Swiftie-slash-accidental choreographer whose viral dance to “Bejeweled” was incorporated into Swift’s performances.

Inglis, 33, is a school teacher from Baltimore who has seen Swift in concert 13 times, according to the Daily Mail. She was attending the Saturday show with Gabell and her sister, who scored the group last-minute tickets after they learned their original seats had an obstructed view.

“‘I can’t believe my life, what is happening. It was my 13th time seeing Taylor live, on the 13th May,” Inglis told the Daily Mail. “It was like the Taylor Swift gods were listening.”