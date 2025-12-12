Move over Versace, Taylor Swift debuted her first outfit ‘that goes hard’ at 11 before a Sixers game

Taylor Swift is someone who can chill but will never be a chill person. Also, “All To Well,” the 10-minute version, tops the list of her favorite songs from her catalog.

These were among the many other revelations that Swift dropped during her first interview on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, last night.

Philadelphia fans will most appreciate the 2001 flashback photograph of a tween Taylor singing the national anthem at a Sixers game in her very patriotic outfit: a red duster, an American Flag top, and white pants.

“You know when you are like 11 and you have that one outfit that you just know … goes so hard...when you just put this on and it’s like I’m sorry. I’m unstoppable today,” the Berks County native said on the talk show. She was dressed in precariously fitting burgundy velvet mini with an off-the-shoulder Bardot neckline with winged sleeves giving early Christmas present energy to her fans.

Today, that unstoppable outfit for her is a sparkling Versace bodysuit, one of her many outfit changes on The Eras Tour.

“Anytime I put it on … I could be like coughing from a horrible virus. I could be aching,” Swift said. “When I put that on, I’m like, ‘This is popping.’ I’m doing it.”

Swift appeared on The Late Show Thursday evening to promote the Friday release of her six-part docuseries The End of an Era, and the concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show on Disney+.

The interview was light-hearted, fun, and thorough. Swift talked about her friendship with Stevie Nicks — we are jealous! — the excitement of her engagement to Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce, and the thrill of getting the master recordings of her first six albums back in May.

She had no idea of the impact of her tour on her fans until she learned they were passing out from joy.

Literally, passing out from joy.

“When I read articles that medical professionals are diagnosing fans who came to the Eras tour with post concert amnesia and joy blackouts, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is different,” Swift said “The fans … People connecting to what we created made the Eras Tour what it was.”