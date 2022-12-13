All hope isn’t lost for Taylor Swift fans trying to score tickets to the singer’s Eras Tour.

This week, Ticketmaster began announcing new opportunities for fans across the country to buy tickets. The invites will be staggered based on the tour dates fans originally indicated interest in. Pennsylvania shows in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are among the lucky second wave, Attorney General and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday.

Fans were seeing red (pun intended) last month when a bungled Ticketmaster pre-sale left millions unable to purchase tickets to see Swift. In turn, the demand and resale value for tickets soared, with some tickets listed for tens of thousands of dollars. One local chocolatier even raffled off a set of tickets in Wonka-esque form.

In Philadelphia, fans spent hours trying to score tickets for Swift’s three May performances at Lincoln Financial Field.

Shapiro encouraged fans to report their issues attempting to get Swift tickets to his office. Within days, his office said there were thousands of complaints.

On Tuesday, Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania fans would be a part of Ticketmaster’s second wave of pre-sales.

“Emails will be sent to pre-sale registered fans for the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia shows in the coming days,” Shapiro said.

Consumers getting a second chance will receive an email from Ticketmaster telling them to sit tight.

“You have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” the email from Ticketmaster says. “We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

From there, invitations with links to purchase will be sent before Dec. 23, Ticketmaster said.

“We know all too well this won’t solve every complaint,” Shapiro said. “But it does present those who were kicked off the site or waited hours a chance to shake it off and try again.”