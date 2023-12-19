South Jersey’s Mara Justine is one of five finalists who could win ‘The Voice’

On Monday night’s first half of the two-part finale of The Voice, South Jersey vocalist Mara Justine sang Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” and Adele’s “Turning Tables” in her final performance in her quest to win the music reality show competition for Team Niall.

Coach Niall Horan — the One Direction singer who stole Justine away from John Legend’s team earlier in the 24th season of the show — cheered as Justine, 21, belted out “Piece Of My Heart,” a song originally recorded by Erma Franklin in 1967, and written by Philadelphia songwriter Jerry Ragovoy with Bert Berns.

Justine, 21, grew up in Galloway Township in Atlantic County and is a reality show veteran. The Absegami High School grad was a finalist on America’s Got Talent when she was 11 in 2013, and in 2018, she made it to the Top 14 on American Idol.

On The Voice this year, she’s sung Dusty Springfield’s “Son of A Preacher Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Exile,” and Chris Stapleton’s “Parachute.”

“It’s unbelievable, the growth you’ve shown in this competition. That was a big, big Voice moment in my head... you’re amazing,” Horan told Justine after her performance of “Turning Tables.” Legend also praised her, calling her performance “so striking and so beautiful.”

In the finals, Justine is up against country singers Jaquie Roar and Ruby Leigh, both coached by Reba McEntire; singer pianist Lila Forde, who is coached by Legend; and the only male in the final five, Virginia singer Huntley, who Horan also coaches. None of Gwen Stefani’s singers made it to the finals.

Justine has passionate supporters at Costello’s Pizzeria and Wings, which has shops in Smithville and Hammonton, and was featured on last week’s episode of The Voice.

The restaurant has five The Voice themed specials, including the Justine Time To Vote 4 Mara Pie, an oil and garlic pizza with blackened chicken, spinach, and balsamic glaze. Then there’s the Mara’s the Bomb Sub, a sandwich stuffed with beef tenderloin tails, mozzarella sticks, french fries and bleu cheese.

Fans can vote for the contestant of their choice at voice.vote.nbc.com or on The Voice app.