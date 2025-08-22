The Who has postponed its Saturday show in Atlantic City

The Who won’t be playing Atlantic City this weekend.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey’s first generation British Invasion band was scheduled to play Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday night on just the fourth date of their “The Song Is Over - North American Farewell Tour.”

Advertisement

But now that show has been postponed, just as Thursday night’s Philly concert slated for the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly, was.

The cause of both shows being called off is “an unfortunate cold/flu bug that has hit the band,” a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The tour date will be rescheduled, the spokesperson said. Tickets will be good for the new dates, which likely we be announced early next week.

The next scheduled date on the tour, which is the band’s first in the U.S.since 2022, is at Fenway park in Boston on Tuesday. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Las Vegas on Sept. 28.

The Who was formed in London in the 1960s, evolving from bands called the Detours and High Numbers, with Townshend and Daltrey joined by drummer Keith Moon, who died in 1978 and John Entwistle who died in 2002.

The group that sang, “I hope I die before I get old” in its breakout 1965 hit “My Generation” is famous for calling it quits and then returning to the stage.

Their first farewell tour played JFK Stadium in South Philly in 1982, but they re-united for the Live Aid concert in London three years later and Townshend, 80, and Daltrey, 81, have toured as The Who many times since, with various other musicians.

Ticket holders for Thursday and Saturday’s shows received an email from Ticketmaster that said “the Event Organizer is still trying to reschedule your event; if they do, your tickets will remain good for the rescheduled date.”

The email went on to say that refunds will be available if the show is canceled, or if 60 days pass without a new show date being announced.