The Who has announced new dates for postponed Philly and Atlantic City shows

The new Who dates are here.

Last month, the Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend led British classic rock band canceled shows at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City due to illness, with the South Philly concert being called off just hours before showtime.

Since then, the band of octogenarians, who famously sang “I hope I die before I get old” in 1965 and staged their first farewell tour in 1982, has resumed its “The Song Is Over: North American Farewell Tour.”

And now, the new dates are in: the Who will play at the newly renamed sports arena in South Philly next Wednesday Sept. 10, and Boardwalk Hall two nights later on Sept. 12.

The Who first played Philadelphia in 1967, when the first generation British Invasion band opened for Herman’s Hermits at the Civic Center. In 1969, it played Townshend’s rock opera opus,Tommy, in its entirety, on the week of its release, at the original Electric Factory on 22nd and Arch Street.

In 2019, the band played Citizens Bank Park and returned in 2022 to play the South Philly sports arena that was then known as the Wells Fargo Center.

Since the Philly area postponements, the band has played shows in Boston, Jones Beach, Manhattan, and Toronto. On this tour, the Who’s drummer is Scott Devours, who has replaced Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey, who was fired, rehired, and then fired again from the band this spring.

All tickets purchased for the orginal Philadelphia and Atlantic City shows will be good for the new dates.