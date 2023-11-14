Jason and Travis Kelce duet, trash talk in new ‘Philly Special Christmas Special’ song

The timing couldn’t be better for the release of a duet between Jason Kelce and his brother Travis. The third song from A Philly Special Christmas Special arrives just as the Eagles are set to play the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a much hyped Super Bowl LVII rematch.

And oh yeah, Travis Kelce is a tiny bit more famous these days than he was when he recorded his vocals on this.

The brothers get together on a Philly-ized rewrite of “Fairytale of New York,” the Pogues’ 1987 tale of an Irish immigrant spending Christmas eve sleeping off a bender in the drink tank.

When A Philly Special producer Charlie Hall and engineer Nick Krill headed to Kansas City in August to record the Chiefs tight end, it was still B.T.S. in Kelce time. That is, Before Taylor Swift. Amidst Swift-Kelce dating rumors, before Jason’s younger brother has now become a figure of worldwide fixation for Swifties. Their obsession only deepened when when Travis traveled to to Buenos Aries to see her perform last weekend and Swift changed a lyric to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

So now that all ears are be upon the New Heights podcast stars’ version of the Christmas classic, penned by Shane MacGowan and sung by MacGowan with Kirsty MacColl there are two questions. Is it any good? And how have they taken the New York out of the song and turned it into a Philadelphia fairytale?

First answer: Yes. It’s tricky to transform a song about a romantic couple insulting one another into one about sibling rivalry that gives way to a celebration of Brotherly Love.

The Kelces pull it off in part because, it turns out, Travis can sing in a more dulcet tone and higher register than his gruff-voiced older brother. Their blood harmony vocals blend naturally, and the new lyrics ― credited to “a collaborative effort by the Philly Specials” ― have been written with South Philly wit.