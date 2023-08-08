Travis Scott’s Utopia tour will (reportedly) stop in Philadelphia

Travis Scott announced his tour for the new album Utopia on Tuesday morning, including a stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

The tour, called “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus,” is Scott’s first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, where a crowd surge led to 10 deaths and multiple injuries.

The Wells Fargo Center distributed a press release this morning before following up to say the announcement was released “prematurely” and that the information is “currently off-the-record.” (In journalism, sources and journalists must agree to keep something off the record before the information is shared — in other words, no take backs.) According to Pitchfork, Live Nation announced the dates and stops, but ticket pages and a social media post were deleted shortly afterwards.

Scott’s Instagram post from this morning says, “UTOPIA TOUR SOON.” He just performed the album in Rome with Kanye West as a surprise guest.

Pitchfork, XXL, Variety, and other outlets have reported that the Utopia tour will kick off Sept. 25 in Chicago and conclude on Nov. 27 in Miami. The tour will reportedly stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 4 and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sept. 29, though those dates are not confirmed.

The Inquirer has reached out to Scott’s reps to confirm.