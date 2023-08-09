Tyler Childers’ sold-out show at the Met Philly has been postponed. It’s moving to the Mann.

The bad news is that Tyler Childers’ sold-out show at the Met Philly scheduled for Thursday night, with Margo Price opening, has been rescheduled “due to an illness in the touring party.”

The good news is that the show is now moving to the Mann Center on Sept. 10. So fans of the Kentucky country-bluegrass singer and his longtime band The Food Stamps, who were shut out of the original gig, will now have an opportunity to go. The Mann’s TD Pavilion and its outdoor lawn has much more room than the 3400-capacity Met.

Next week, a pre-sale for the new date will be made available to Met ticket holders, who will be notified by email. Following that, tickets will go on sale to the general public. It’s uncertain whether Price will still be included on the new date. Check MannCenter.org for details.

Childers’ forthcoming album Rustin’ In the Rain is due on Sept. 8 on Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records. When the album was announced last month, Childers said: “This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

The lead single to Rustin’ In The Rain is a song called “In Your Love” that is accompanied by a video that Childers made with writer and creative director Silas House. It tells a heartbreaking tale of gay love in rural America between two coal miners played by actors Colton Hayes and James Scully.

Childers is a fan of House’s 2011 debut novel Clay’s Quilt, and approached the author about creating the storyline for the song’s video. “He said he would like to have it be a gay love story, mainly because his first cousin who’s like a brother to him is gay, and he wanted him to see himself in a country music video,” House told Rolling Stone. “When he said that, I just thought, ‘So many other people have never seen themselves in a country music video. This would be pretty incredible, to have that kind of representation.’”

Watch the video below.