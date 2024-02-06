Usher will bring his ‘Past Present Future’ tour to South Philly this summer

First things first: Usher Raymond will play the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift will be there to watch, if she gets back in time from Tokyo.

Then, the R&B and pop star will begin plotting going on a headlining tour this summer that’s being billed as “Usher: Past Present Future.” It will bring him to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Aug. 30.

The career-spanning show by the Georgia-born singer, dancer, actor, and former star of The Voice, will be in support of his ninth album, Coming Home, which is due out this Friday.

The “Yeah!” hitmaker who recently completed a 100-show “My Way” residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of his self titled 1994 debut album, which produced the breakout hits “”Can U Get with It” and Think of You.”

It will be the second summer in a row that Usher has played Philadelphia. Last June, he stepped up as a last minute fill in for Diddy as the final night headliner of the Roots Picnic, after Diddy cancelled in the days leading up to the festival.

The 24 city-Past Present Future tour beings in Washington D.C. on Aug. 20 then hits Philadelphia on its fourth date. Its final scheduled show is in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday Feb. 7 through CitiEntertainment.com and Verizon.com. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday February 12 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.