Across the pond this week in Fort. Lauderdale, Fla., a group of anti-mask protesters marched through a Target store blasting and singing along to Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit, “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Dee Snider, the singer for the New Jersey hair-metal band, voiced his displeasure on Twitter: “No ... these selfish [people] do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause.”