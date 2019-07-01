This weekend, 28,000 people over two days gathered on the beach in Atlantic City for one purpose: to jam.
And it was super weird.
Last year, punks, emos, and rockers around the country laced up their Dr. Martens and headed to Vans Warped Tour for what was advertised as the final cross country trek for the long-running punk festival. But in March, Kevin Lyman and his team announced they’d be back for three special events, rather than a full tour— and this weekend’s stop in A.C. was the only East Coast date, featuring headliners 311, The Offspring, A Day to Remember and Blink-182.
Despite the setting, people still wore all black and their on-brand footwear even though they were going to the beach. It’s not often you see a pair of Doc Martens splashing around along the shoreline.
Going to an all-day festival on the beach is ridiculously impractical (most AC beach concerts feature only a few bands or one big headliner). There’s no place to sit, and eating is hard when you have to fight off seagulls. Other iterations of Warped Tour have been in bigger spaces, allowing for more bands to play over the course of the day. At Camden’s BB&T Pavilion last year, for instance, there were six stages.
But it was the punk-sand combination that stood out: Have you ever seen someone successfully two step in sand? Me either.
Still, the performances were great, I saw The Starting Line, a band up until their recent reunion announcement, I thought I would never see live. Since the mid 2000s, this Pennsylvania band has jumped in and out of performing together while members pursued other projects and passions, but they played together without missing a beat.
When the hot, sweaty, sunburned crowd collectively sang along to “The Best of Me,” from the band’s debut album Say It Like You Mean It (2002), the lyrics hit extra hard: “We got older but we’re still young / We never grew out of the feeling that we won’t give up.”
And we won’t. Warped Tour can inconveniently be on a beach, and we still won’t call it quits on trying to have a good time.
Fast forward past stepping on cigarette buds dropped in the sand and being horrified by the amount of trash overflowing from trashcans scattered through the grounds to the set of a band who means as much to punk as Warped does.
After the sun set, Blink-182 was met by a roaring Warped Tour crowd — one they have not played in front of since 2001.
A cartoon version of the cover of Enema of a State, an album that just celebrated its 20th anniversary, glowed behind the band as they played the album in full. It was followed by a other hits including “Feeling This,” “I Miss You,” “The Rock Show,” and even a song they released this year, "Generational Divide.”
Blink’s Mark Hoppus ran across the stage all smiles engaging with the crowd who was singing every word back to the band. Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, who joined the band in 2015 in place of Tom DeLonge, filled in seamlessly.
The most punk thing I saw this weekend was not actually inside the festival grounds. Along the boardwalk, Atlantic City visitors were standing on benches, screaming, dancing, singing along and having just as much, if not more, fun than everyone at the Vans Off the Wall stage for Blink-182. Being on the outside but still jamming, that’s punk.