A weekend playlist with Drake, Mitski, Maggie Rogers, Luke Combs, The National, The Roots, and more

This is a playlist for your weekend listening pleasure that mixes brand new songs out this week; with big names who are coming through Philadelphia like Drake, the National, Luke Combs, Maggie Rogers, and more.

Combs, who topped the Billboard charts with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” has the biggest Philly gig this weekend; he’s at the Linc Friday and Saturday. Georgia country singer Brett Cobb is also on the bill.

Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy play the Mann Center on Friday and Boy George & Culture Club are at the Fairmount Park venue Sunday.

Drake brings his “It’s All A Blur” tour to Wells Fargo Center on Monday and Tuesday, with 21 Savage. The National, whose First Two Pages Of Frankenstein includes guests spots by Taylor Swift and Sufjan Stevens, do the Met Philly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Godfather of Go-Go — Washington D.C. bandleader Chuck Brown — gets funky at City Winery Friday. The Roots get as close as they will to Philly this summer at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg Saturday.

Portugal. The Man play the Fillmore on Saturday, with Philly party band Snacktime. Aimee Mann is at the Ocean City Music Pier Sunday and Haddon Lake Park Tuesday.

Indie rock star Mitski has announced an album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, due in September. “Bug Like An Angel” is the first single. Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Shy Boy” is from her new The Loveliest Time.

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast’s power-popper “Natural Disaster” is the title track to her solo debut. And Lansdowne-native guitarist Steve Gunn’s new Glass Band with John Truscinski and Bill Nace stretches out “On Lamp.”

